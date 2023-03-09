Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen could struggle to get into the team due to Luke Ayling's recent performances, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Kristensen was brought in by former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, but he will now have to impress Javi Gracia if he wants a place in the starting eleven.

Leeds United news - Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen signed for Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of around £10m last summer, as per Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old worked with Marsch during his time at Salzburg, so it was never going to be a guarantee that he would continue to play under a new regime.

When given an opportunity in the FA Cup against Fulham, Kristensen was given a centre-back role by Gracia. The Leeds boss was full of praise for the defender, saying: "I think Rasmus played really well. I spoke with him before the game to tell him I wanted him to play in that position."

Kristensen is going through a bit of a tricky spell at the moment and has only managed one appearance in the Premier League since the turn of the year, as per Sofascore.

Ayling, who has been featuring in his absence over the last few months, has managed three Sofascore ratings of 7.0 and above in his last five Premier League games, and Jones has suggested that he could be keeping his place in the starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

What has Jones said about Kristensen?

Jones has suggested that he 'can't see him getting into this team' when discussing Leeds defender Kristensen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I just can't see him getting into this team. I mean, Ayling epitomises everything that this fanbase is about, they love him.

"His performances are pretty good, to be honest, considering what else they've got to work with at the moment."

What's next for Kristensen?

Kristensen has been given most of his opportunities for Leeds over the last few months during cup competitions, but they were knocked out of the FA Cup at the end of February by fellow Premier League club Fulham.

The 25-year-old will have to remain patient for now, but there's bound to come a time where Ayling slips up and his performances drop - it's then up to Kristensen to take his chance.

Unfortunately for Kristensen, Ayling is a reliable defender, who has only suffered three injuries since joining the club in 2016, as per Transfermarkt.