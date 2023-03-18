Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen is ‘really going to struggle’ to get back into the starting XI, journalist Conor McGilligan suggested to GIVEMESPORT prior to the victory against Wolves on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has found himself on the bench in recent weeks following the return to form and fitness of Luke Ayling, and it could be a tricky task to displace the experienced star once more despite the goal he instantly got after being subbed on at Molineux.

Leeds United news – Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen only joined Leeds in the summer after completing a £10 million transfer from Red Bull Salzburg, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £40,000-per-week.

The full-back had previously plied his trade under former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch but fell down the pecking order towards the end of the American’s reign.

After starting 13 of Leeds’ opening 15 Premier League games of the season, Kristensen appeared to have made the right-back position his own in west Yorkshire.

However, some underwhelming displays from the Denmark international allowed Ayling to regain his spot in the side, and it doesn’t appear as though new boss Javi Gracia is going to change tact anytime soon

Leeds are firmly involved in the relegation battle this season, and Kristensen may have to wait patiently for another chance from the off.

What has McGilligan said about Kristensen?

In an interview with GMS, McGilligan, who runs the One Leeds YouTube channel, said: “I think Rasmus is really going to struggle to get back in, hopefully I'm wrong.

“But I think he was purposefully bought for a Red Bull system, and even in that Red Bull system that we were playing towards the start of the season, he wasn't performing well in it either.

“So, it's going to be a difficult way back for him.”

How has Kristensen been playing?

Kristensen has largely struggled to make an impact in the final third of the pitch for Leeds, failing to score a goal until against Wolves in his 19 previous appearances while registering just one assist.

However, the 6 foot 2 ace has ranked in the 96th percentile for tackles, 95th for interceptions, 89th for clearances, 86th for aerial duels won, and 85th for blocks among his positional peers over the last year, as per FBref.

It’s evident, therefore, that Kristensen is a capable defender, but in the modern era, full-backs are usually tasked with provide the attacking thrust from out wide.

If Kristensen can improve his offensive game, then he could become a very well-rounded player and potentially revive his Leeds career.