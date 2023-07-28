Manchester United are hoping to finalise the transfer of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window, and HLTCO has provided his insight on the pending deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The young forward enjoyed an impressive season last term in Serie A, and he could be on his way to the Premier League.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

With United's options in attack looking slim, Erik ten Hag has clearly identified a striker as a priority position for the rest of the window.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hojlund wants to join the Manchester club and United are on the verge of clinching a deal to secure his signature.

Anthony Martial is United's only out-and-out option through the middle of attack at the moment, but the Frenchman has struggled with injuries in recent years.

Marcus Rashford has been utilised in a central role at times throughout his time at Old Trafford, but the England international has shown he's more effective on the left-hand side.

After securing the signings of a new goalkeeper in Andre Onana and a midfielder in Mason Mount, the focus has now shifted to signing a striker.

As mentioned, Hojlund appears to be the primary target - the young Dane has been compared to Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the past.

What has HLTCO said about Man Utd and Hojlund?

When quizzed on comparisons between Hojlund and Haaland, HLTCO has claimed that he doesn't believe it's fair to be putting that kind of tag on such a young player.

The presenter adds that he feels that Hojlund, is valued at £60m by Atalanta, has a really bright future in the game.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's always dangerous putting those sort of tags on young players that are trying to make their way in the game, because Erling Haaland is such a freak of a footballer and everything about his rise to prominence at Manchester City has been incredible to see, and obviously at Borussia Dortmund as well.

"From everything that I've heard, read, and seen of Hojlund, he seems to be a player with a very, very bright future. Left-footed, extremely powerful, extremely quick, a good finisher. I know that Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta has tipped him to go to the very top."

Do Man Utd have any other targets lined up?

There have been plenty of rumours linking Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane with a move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

The England star only has a year remaining on his contract, and according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Red Devils could revive their interest in the forward.

BILD journalist Christian Falk has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that United remain in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, despite their interest in Hojlund.

It's set to be a busy end to the window for the Manchester club, as ten Hag looks to build on a third place finish in the Premier League last season.