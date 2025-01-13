Sir Jim Ratcliffe considers Manchester United's signing of Casemiro a mistake amid interest from Saudi Arabia this month, according to Laurie Whitwell.

The veteran Brazilian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in August 2022 for £60 million plus £10 million in add-ons and the 32-year-old was left on the bench for all of United's enthralling FA Cup third-round win over Arsenal on Sunday (December 12). Ruben Amorim's men prevailed on penalties (5-3) after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes despite being a man down for 60 minutes after Diogo Dalot's second-half red card.

There has been speculation over Casemiro's future and talk of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr are reportedly interested, and he's considering a reunion with ex-Madrid and United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Awwal Park.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has a year left on his contract, but a lack of game time could push him towards the Old Trafford exit door. He's lost his place under Amorim, who prefers impressive summer signing Manuel Ugarte alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

Casemiro Stats All Competitions 2024-25 Appearances (starts) 22 (16) Goals 3 Assists 0

Ratcliffe wasn't co-owner of United when Casemiro arrived two summers ago. The INEOS CEO completed a 27.7% stake purchase in February 2024. The British billionaire has put several cost-cutting measures in place that have enraged fans.

Whitwell: Ratcliffe Isn't A Fan Of Casemiro Signing

The Brazilian is one of the club's highest earners

Whitwell touched on United's win over Arsenal and Amorim's decision to bring on 21-year-old English midfielder Toby Collyer instead of Casemiro during extra-time. The Athletic journalist hinted at credible interest from Saudi Arabia while explaining Ratcliffe's stance on the 75-cap Brazil international who earns a purported £350,000 per week (via Talk of the Devils podcast):

"There’s talk of Saudi again. I think so, yeah (It's credible). When they (INEOS) were coming in, Ratcliffe highlighted the Casemiro deal as one that he thought was wrong because of the age of Casemiro and the expense that it cost. He is one of if not the top earners at United."

Casemiro's debut season was one United fans look back on fondly as he came to the fore as one of their most important players. He headed the opener in a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the 2022-23 Carabao Cup final, helping end the club's six-year trophy drought.

Casemiro Stats All Competitions 2022-23 Appearances Goals Assists 51 7 6

His sophomore campaign at Old Trafford left much to be admired amid a frustrating collective performance from the team. He came off the boil, looking somewhat off the pace. Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher famously told him after a horror defensive showing in a 4-0 away loss to Crystal Palace to 'leave the football before the football leaves you'.

Casemiro Stats All Competitions 2023-24 Appearances Goals Assists 32 5 3

Casemiro was left on the bench for an unlikely 2-1 win against Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final. A summer exit was tipped, but he stayed put, continuing to be a prominent member of Erik ten Hag's United team. That hasn't been the case since Amorim replaced the Dutchman in November.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/01/2025.

