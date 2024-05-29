Highlights Erik Ten Hag's future at Manchester United is still uncertain despite the FA Cup win against Manchester City.

Times journalist, Martin Hardy, scorns Sir Jim Ratcliffe for delaying the decision on a new manager for United.

Ten Hag's poor season at United includes embarrassing league defeats and an eighth-placed finish, but FA Cup success may save him.

Erik ten Hag's managerial future remains in doubt despite Manchester United's FA Cup win at the weekend against bitter rivals Manchester City at Wembley, with the Dutchman still waiting to learn whether he will be the man to lead the Red Devils forward next season under INEOS' guidance. Journalist Martin Hardy has scorned Sir Jim Ratcliffe for his indecision by claiming that fans are more concerned about a new manager rather than other areas of importance, such as stadium upgrades or new players.

Ten Hag's tenure at United appeared to be on the ropes prior to their FA Cup final against their local rivals, having been dumped out of the Champions League with an early exit in the group stages alongside an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and an embarrassing Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle United at Old Trafford. But their 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola's side under the famous arches gave fans something to celebrate for the first time in almost 18 months, and despite the poor campaign by Ten Hag, his position may still be intact for next season. But Hardy berated the United board for their indecision surrounding the Dutchman by stating that their delay 'wasn't the regime United fans were promised'.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe "Hasn't Delivered as Promised"

Ratcliffe must make a decision on Erik ten Hag's future

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, Hardy stated that whilst Ratcliffe has made decent progress at United due to his running of the club, indecision over Ten Hag's future won't be what fans want, ahead of what is sure to be a manic summer. He said:

"I think having read about this for the last two or three months, this is kind of part of Ratcliffe's plan to streamline the non-playing side of the club to make sure that it runs a lot better. "You know, maybe his running of that side of the business will help but at the same time, you're talking about a ground, a first-team and a manager that I think will take preference in terms of importance from all of the supporters.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 57 =9th Goals against 58 =5th xG 61.13 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/05/2024

"And we may well talk about whether [Erik] ten Hag stays or whether Thomas Tuchel has the experience, but it's interesting that we're kind of in the week after the FA Cup final has finished and nobody is still quite sure who's going to be in charge next season. "And that isn't quite the dynamic, the new regime, that we were promised."

Ten Hag May Deserve Another Chance

The Dutchman slightly redeemed himself in the derby win over City

It's no secret that Ten Hag does deserve some criticism for the season United have endured.

Having suffered league defeats at home to Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham and a home draw against relegated Burnley, alongside suffering double league losses against Palace, Manchester City and Arsenal, it's been a season to forget for the Red Devils in the league as they faltered to an eighth-placed finish, their worst in the Premier League era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United's finish of eighth is their worst in Premier League history but their worst points tally was two seasons ago under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, where they amassed just 58 - but still finished sixth.

The FA Cup run in Ten Hag's defence, was solid enough, with an away tie against Nottingham Forest before clashes against Liverpool and Manchester City. And with United suffering injuries throughout the campaign that can be attributed to their poor run of form - one that saw them win just two games in 11 from mid-February through to mid-May - Ten Hag may well deserve another chance to right his wrongs.

