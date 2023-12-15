Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is under threat following Champions League exit and two potential successors have been identified.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's imminent arrival as a stakeholder could spell trouble for Ten Hag if he doesn't produce better results.

Donny van de Beek is set to leave Man Utd on loan, with talks between the midfielder and Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly "very concrete."

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly under threat after crashing out of the Champions League against Bayern Munich and transfer insider Dean Jones has identified two potential successors if the club are to cut ties with the 53-year-old, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Ajax chief, admittedly, does have some credit in the bank after ending the club's six-year trophy drought in the shape of a Carabao Cup in 2022/23, but whether he is showing the true workings of a top Premier League coach this term is, certainly, up for discussion.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% stake - worth £1.25 billion - set to be confirmed imminently, it could spell trouble for the Dutchman, especially if he is unable to grind out crucial results in the coming weeks and months.

Ten Hag under fire as Man Utd chief

After losing 3-0 to Bournemouth last Saturday and ending their, albeit slim, Champions League hopes with a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Ten Hag is at risk of being on the receiving end of a P45 if he cannot save his side from their current slump, as reported by the Telegraph.

The club's premature European dumping, after they finished bottom of Group A with one win from six outings, has intensified the heat on the Dutchman's shoulders as they prepare for an all-important Premier League encounter with arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield, a stomping ground in which they endured a 7-0 loss at last campaign.

While, under the current Old Trafford regime at least, Ten Hag's position in the dugout seems relatively safe, his subpar performances could have serious ramifications upon Ratcliffe's arrival. Should the club's higher-ups continue to be disenchanted by Ten Hag's progression as boss, former Chelsea man Graham Potter is 'lined up' to take his place.

According to The Sun, INEOS owner Ratcliffe has met with Potter, who is currently out of managerial work, as he favours him to take over the reins, while former Real Madrid man Julen Lopetegui has also been earmarked as a potential replacement for Ten Hag, according to reports from Spain.

Dean Jones on Ten Hag replacements

On the current state of play, Jones revealed that, to his knowledge, Ten Hag will be the man to lead United through the early embers of the Ratcliffe era, though the incoming stakeholder will be less tolerant of bad results and/or performances. With that, he claimed that Ratcliffe's ruthless nature, especially in comparison to the Glazers, could put his position under serious threat.

In terms of potential replacements, the transfer insider insisted that Brighton & Hove Albion custodian Roberto De Zerbi and former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui are ahead of Graham Potter in the pecking order, with him holding concerns over the latter's ability to handle the Old Trafford pressure, given the outcome of his stint in the west London hotseat. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“My reading of this situation, based on what I have been told by people pretty well-connected to it, is that Ten Hag will be the man that leads the Ratcliffe era at Manchester United, but the tolerance levels around poor performances and results are going to change. Basically, he will be judged on what we see and if it’s not good enough, then they will be more ruthless about sacking him than the Glazers probably would have been. “With that in mind, it's conceivable that Ten Hag loses his job before the end of the season, but there really isn’t much more clarity than that right now. The evidence we have in front of us shows that United remain a long way short of the expectation levels of the fanbase and so, of course, there will be considerations around who would come in if Ten Hag goes. “My personal information has been that Lopetegui and maybe even Roberto De Zerbi would be stronger contenders than Potter and I have to admit I have extreme reservations about Potter being able to handle life at Old Trafford based on what we saw from him at Chelsea.”

Donny van de Beek set to leave Man Utd on loan

Donny van de Beek's eyes would've lit up after learning the news of Ten Hag's appointment back in April 2022. It was the opportune chance for the Dutch midfielder to put an end to his nightmarish stint in Greater Manchester as he was finally going to link back up with his former Ajax boss.

That said, he has still found game time hard to come by. Christian Falk, in his exclusive column for CaughtOffisde, has reported that talks between the out-of-favour midfielder and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are ‘very concrete’, with the 26-year-old's wage structure now left to figure out. According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Dino Toppmoller's outfit are optimistic about getting a deal sealed in the January transfer market.

Donny van de Beek - Manchester United Statistics Season Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 20/21 36 1 2 1 0 21/22 14 1 0 1 0 22/23 10 0 0 0 0 23/24 2 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

With the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Van de Beek will be the next United star to pack his bags and leave, perhaps a switch to Germany could rejuvenate a career that has stagnated somewhat since his arrival in the English top tier - one that has yielded two goals and assists apiece in 62 outings.