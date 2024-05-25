Highlights Manchester United have decent managerial candidates available to them.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already made a decision on Erik ten Hag's future ahead of the FA Cup final.

Ratcliffe is not impressed with how United's season has gone.

When Manchester United did their first performance review on Erik ten Hag a few weeks ago their managerial options were severely limited.

But as Ten Hag heads into Saturday’s FA Cup Final his problems aren’t just confined to the pitch and a Mission Impossible against double-chasing Manchester City in the end-of-season showpiece.

Even a week ago, a lack of viable replacements might have saved Ten Hag from the same fate as compatriot Louis van Gaal at United - a post Cup Final sacking.

Now, though, there are decent candidates everywhere with Thomas Tuchel exiting Bayern Munich, Mauricio Pochettino leaving Chelsea and even former United coach Kieran McKenna reviewing his Ipswich future.

And that’s without adding England manager Gareth Southgate and former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter, both linked to the Old Trafford job, into the mix.

Ratcliffe Has Already Made Decision on Ten Hag's Future

Change is expected to happen quickly after the final whistle today

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who runs United’s football operations after buying a £1.25 billion 25% stake from the American-based Glazer family who own the club, has already made his decision on Ten Hag’s future.

With United rudderless for so long, Ratcliffe knows there can be no more dithering and uncertainty around the club’s direction.

And once the final whistle goes at Wembley on Saturday, change is expected to happen quickly.

The main choice is a simple one: sack Ten Hag or don’t. And that move has no bearing on whether or not United win or lose the FA Cup Final.

So if that decision hasn’t yet been conveyed to Ten Hag it doesn’t bode well for the Dutchman.

Ratcliffe has maintained a deafening silence on any public backing for Ten Hag and that’s kept the speculation ramped up high on whether or not the Dutchman will be in control next season.

If he wanted to end the circus that’s followed both Ten Hag and United in the last few weeks Ratcliffe could easily have done so with a simple communication to the football world: Erik’s our man.

That message has never been delivered. And it’s not hard to believe it never will be.

Brailsford and Ratcliffe Believe Man United are Under-Achieving

United just recorded their worst top-flight finish for more than 30 years

Ratcliffe and Brailsford might have come from another sporting world but they know about performance, marginal gains and the psychology of winners.

They can also recognise under-achievers. And United are top of the class on that score.

In almost every Premier League performance metric United are near the bottom of the pile leading to their worst top flight finish for 34 years.

That won’t have impressed Ratcliffe who didn’t buy into United to accept failure and mediocrity.

A goal difference of minus one meant United conceded more goals than they scored and had a win rate of just 47.37%.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 16th-placed Brentford only scored one less goal than Manchester United's 57 this season.

Punitive injuries may be a mitigation in Ten Hag’s favour. But the damaging fact is United still lost six of their first ten games of the season when he had a near fully fit squad.

That came after a first season of good progress for Ten Hag with a Carabao Cup Final win, a top three finish and an FA Cup Final defeat to rivals City.

And sadly for the Dutchman, that could be as good as it gets.

Altay Bayindir Seeking Assurances Over Man United Future

The keeper's game time has been very limited this season

Reserve goalkeeper Altay Bayindir came to Manchester United last summer with high hopes of playing games even though he accepted he would be number two to Andre Onana.

But just one appearance in the 4-2 FA Cup 4th round win at Newport in January has been left Bayindir bitterly disappointed after his £4.3 million move from Fenerbahce.

So much so, it’s believed Bayindir will ask for assurances to be given more game time in Cup competitions next season.

It’s generally protocol at Premier League clubs that back-up keepers are picked for cup games but in Bayindir’s case that hasn’t happened.

Erik ten Hag has played Onana in 50 of United’s 51 games leaving Bayindir in the wilderness at Old Trafford.

Despite playing only one United game all season, Bayindir is hoping to be included in the Turkey squad for Euro 2024.

If he’s not, it is certain to put a big question mark over his future at United.