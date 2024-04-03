Highlights Man Utd eye young talent with Ferguson as a potential long-term investment amid struggles for Champions League spot.

Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson and now, reputable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed why club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe views the youngster as a ‘long-term investment’, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Rasmus Hojlund has shouldered the majority of the Red Devils’ goalscoring burden this season amid what has been a difficult period for Erik ten Hag and his men, with them currently sitting in sixth place, eight points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

After crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage and being unable to retain their status as Carabao Cup winners, the Manchester-based side have been reduced to fighting for a spot in next season’s edition of Europe’s top table.

Man Utd Face £100m Stumbling Block in Ferguson Chase

With Anthony Martial inevitably leaving Old Trafford at the end of the campaign and Hojlund unable to play every game for the club, a striker will, no doubt, be near the top of the club’s summer wishlist, with Ratcliffe, in particular, looking to impress during his first summer in Greater Manchester - and a deal for Ferguson is now 'possible'.

Ferguson, a 13-cap Republic of Ireland international, will command a significant fee, however, given his employers’ track record of selling players on for absurd prices. Previously, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the seaside outfit could demand upwards of £100 million for the 19-year-old’s services.

Evan Ferguson 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Anthony Martial Player Ferguson Martial Appearances 15(12) 5(8) Goals 6 1 Shots Per Game 1.2 0.5 Pass Success Rate (%) 81.3 79.6 Aerials Won Per Game 0.5 0.6 Overall Rating 6.49 6.32

Manchester United’s interest in Ferguson predates his Brighton days as, when he was playing for Bohemians, the Red Devils, alongside Liverpool, were among those monitoring the young centre forward’s progression – but, at the time, Ferguson snubbed a move to his boyhood club and picked Brighton instead.

The striker has blown hot and cold this season and Ten Hag and his entourage will be wary of his inconsistency. In 27 Premier League outings this term, Ferguson has notched six goals and the solitary assist – but at such a tender age, he has shown his workmanlike approach and would be a long-term option for any would-be buyers.

Jacobs – Ferguson Viewed as ‘Long-Term Investment’ by Ratcliffe

Jacobs suggested that from Ratcliffe and Manchester United’s perspective, an offer around below the mooted £100 million price tag will be their starting point with the possibility of it rising amid negotiations.

The respected journalist also added that Ratcliffe views Ferguson very much as a long-term investment thanks to his young age and Premier League experience. Claiming that Ferguson ‘ticks that box’ amid interest from the Old Trafford outfit, he claimed that longevity at the club would eventually pay dividends on initial outlays that are considered significant. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“I think that from Manchester United's point of view, they wouldn't be starting anywhere near £100 million ifthey proceed with Evan Ferguson, it would probably be more in the region of £70 to £80 million, which I suppose is relatively close to the package that they ended up paying for Rasmus Hojlund. “And what's interesting about Ratcliffe is that he doesn't plan on looking at numbers only in terms of whether they're high or low. With younger profiles, he'll very much see a higher fee as an investment, not an expense,because the player will have longevity at the football club over several seasons, but more importantly, the wages by Manchester United standards might be comparatively low. “So Ratcliffe is prepared should Manchester United beable to,under financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules, pay these big fees, providing he gets value and longevity from the player. And I think that Evan Ferguson does tick that box.”

Dewsbury-Hall and Joao Gomes Eyed as Midfield Reinforcements

While, during Ratcliffe’s first summer transfer window in position at Old Trafford, signing a striker is nearing the top of the priority list, bolstering their engine room with sufficient incomings will also be a crucial aspect to whether it will be deemed successful or not.

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that in the ‘early stages of drawing up a shortlist, Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes have been earmarked as potential summer reinforcements, despite the pair's lack of experience in England's top division.

The Red Devils could pounce on Leicester’s current financial situation, given they may be forced to sell their key man in the impending transfer period. Dewsbury-Hall, who has 11 goals and 13 assists in the Championship this season, is priced at £25 million, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT recently.

A move for Gomes, 23, may prove more difficult thanks to the Brazilian’s importance to the Old Gold. Lined up as a £40 million-rated ace to replace his compatriot Casemiro in the heart of the Old Trafford midfield, per MailOnline, Gary O’Neil and Co. are, understandably, reluctant to let him go, with him being one of their brightest prospects.All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 03/04/2024