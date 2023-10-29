Highlights Jim Ratcliffe is expected to acquire a minority stake in Manchester United, but the announcement has been delayed due to legal and logistical processes related to the club's listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Despite the delays, journalist Ben Jacobs is confident that Ratcliffe's investment will go through smoothly, and he will be revealed as a United investor soon.

Ratcliffe's arrival could bring positive changes to the club, including improvements in recruitment, a reduction in the club's high wage bill, the appointment of a sporting director, and a focus on winning over the fans who have been critical of the Glazer ownership.

Manchester United supporters will have to wait for confirmation on one key aspect of the deal between the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe before it can be announced, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ratcliffe is expected to acquire a stake in the Premier League club, but the delays surrounding the announcement are due to factors out of his control. Jacobs doesn't expect there to be any complications in getting the deal across the line though, with the reliable reporter insisting Ratcliffe should be revealed as a United investor sooner rather than later.

Ratcliffe the man for United takeover

It probably isn't the situation most United fans would've hoped for when it was announced the Glazers were putting the club up for sale close to one year ago. After years of torment from the American ownership group, there was an expectation that a full sale would be conducted, with Ratcliffe and Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim the two most interested parties.

However, following a lengthy acquisition process lasting close to 12 months, Sheikh Jassim announced his intention to pull out of the race, citing the Glazers' financial demands as being too high. That's despite the Qatari-backed businessman offering what's believed to have been a package in excess of £5 billion.

Instead, it now looks as if the Glazers will retain the majority of their stake in the club, with Ratcliffe coming on board as a minority investor. There is a growing belief this will allow the billionaire, who recently turned 71, to implement a gradual takeover by acquiring the rest of the Glazers' stake over time.

Yet with no official announcement on the first part of the deal having been made, there are suggestions Ratcliffe is starting to get a little bit tetchy with the situation.

When quizzed on the latest update in regard to the United takeover, journalist Jacobs admitted the process had stalled somewhat, but claimed there were good reasons for the delays. Pointing towards the New York Stock Exchange process as a reason for the halt in proceedings, Jacobs did say he believes the deal will get across the line without any hiccups:

“Ratcliffe would like to be in as soon as possible. Many people now that I'm speaking to refer to it as a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’. But because it's a New York Stock Exchange-listed football club, there are certain things that need to be done legally and logistically before an announcement can be made. “To my knowledge, the deal has to be 100% agreed before we can start thinking about announcements to investors, and ultimately to the fan base. With other takeovers, it can be a little bit different.”

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Four improvements Ratcliffe has to make at Old Trafford

While the Glazers will remain in majority control at Old Trafford, there is a growing belief that Ratcliffe will be in charge of the sporting decisions, meaning the Manchester-born businessman should be able to implement his ideal plan at the club.

One of the biggest issues facing Ratcliffe at United is their patchy recruitment policy. Far too often in recent years have United spent big bucks on players who turn out to be useless, with Jadon Sancho the most current example. The three-time European champions splashed £73 million to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, but two years later the move hasn't been a success.

Similarly, for those players United do sign, they must ensure the wages they're paying them are no longer extortionate. The Red Devils boast the biggest wage bill in the Premier League, with United spending an estimated £204 million per season on salaries. By no means a sustainable output, Ratcliffe will have to oversee a massive reduction in their wage bill following his arrival at Old Trafford.

One move which looks like it's already in the works is the appointment of a sporting director. The man being tipped for the role is Paul Mitchell, whose previous roles have included head of recruitment at Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, along with sporting director at Monaco. Having another football brain involved in decision-making can only help Ratcliffe, as he looks to turn the ship around following a decade of mismanagement.

And finally, perhaps the biggest task facing Ratcliffe at Old Trafford is getting the fans on his side. From protests to online backlash, the United faithful have made their opinions about the Glazers clear in recent years, with the fans less than impressed by their methods. Should Ratcliffe be able to prove to the United supporters this is a new era at Old Trafford, it will stand him in good stead from now on.