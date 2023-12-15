Highlights Arrival of prospective stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is earmarked for January at the earliest, but changes behind the scenes are imminent.

Manchester United's poor performance this season puts Erik ten Hag's position as manager under threat, with successors currently being lined up.

Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter is a potential replacement for Ten Hag if he is sacked.

Manchester United fans are yearning for the arrival of prospective minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe but, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed why his arrival is being earmarked as January ‘at the earliest’.

Eyebrows have been raised over Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge following on from his impressive Carabao Cup-winning campaign in 2022/23, in which they also secured a return to Europe's premier competition. Despite currently being sitting in the European spots, the Red Devils have flattered to deceive since the start of the campaign.

Upon his arrival, the INEOS billionaire is poised to make wholesale changes behind the scenes as he – and his team – take control of football operations, with Ten Hag’s position at the helm under serious threat.

Ratcliffe set to make drastic changes

The Manchester-based outfit are on the verge of purgatory. With no European football now to sink their teeth into for the rest of the season, their sole focus will be on securing a respectable place in the Premier League, preferably in the top four.

Back in November, reports suggested that an announcement of Ratcliffe's 25% stake was to be expected imminently but a month down the line, and we’re still waiting eagerly to hear an official confirmation, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently revealing to GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe is keen to make changes to the way things are being run at the top.

Chief executive Richard Arnold was the first member of key personnel to have announced his departure at the end of the calendar year, with him ending his 16-year association with the club, while it’s also been reported that John Murtough could be next on the chopping board, further highlighting the influence that Ratcliffe wishes to have upon his arrival.

Could Ten Hag be next to receive his P45? Given how poorly United’s season has gone as things stand and on the back of their record-breaking Champions League campaign, the writing could be on the wall for the current boss.

Ben Jacobs on Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Jacobs suggested that Ten Hag has been under constant pressure this season, despite picking up a string of decent domestic results, suggesting that the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth and their Champions League exit haven’t been helpful.

The journalist believes that upon Ratcliffe’s long-awaited arrival, the club will need to perform a strategic review before making any informed changes/decisions, though he did confess that January can be earmarked as the potential arrival date for the British businessman. Until then, Jacobs claimed that the Glazers have coherent control of the club, claiming that even with Ratcliffe’s arrival looming, they still have the final say on club matters. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Well, I think Erik ten Hag was always under some pressure and even though he has found a few results in the Premier League, the resounding defeat to Bournemouth and then Champions League exit obviously hasn't helped. The Manchester United takeover or 25% acquisition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe first needs to be finalised. And then from there, Ratcliffe is hoping to have a strategic period of review before any significant decisions are made. But until he's in, and there's a completion process that needs to be done, so we are looking at January at the earliest, the Glazers are in control. “So the Glazers, even knowing Ratcliffe is incoming with sporting control, will be communicating with Ratcliffe and INEOS, and can still take the final say. And at the moment, there's a busy festive period, and Jim Ratcliffe is not looking likely to be in from a control point of view on the sporting side.”

Ex-Premier League boss targeted as Ten Hag replacement

When United saw off a struggling Chelsea side 2-1, it gave the former Ajax chief some respite. Just days later, he was under the spotlight again after shipping three goals at home to Bournemouth. As such, the Dutchman is set to have a sit-down meeting with the incoming Ratcliffe in order to outline the plans he has to overhaul the squad in the summer, per The Sun.

Should the club decide to cut ties with Ten Hag, Sky Sports have reported that former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion man Graham Potter is expected to be at the summit of their shortlist of potential successors, with Jacobs previously telling GIVEMESPORT that INEOS are keen admirers of the Englishman.

Graham Potter - Premier League Managerial Record Team Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea From - Until 20/05/19 - 07/09/22 08/09/22 - 02/04/23 Matches 134 31 Wins 43 12 Draws 43 8 Losses 48 11 Points per match 1.28 1.42 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Although The Athletic have reported that Ten Hag has enough credit in the bank to see him remain for the time being, Potter is reportedly willing to replace him if the opportunity arose. The 48-year-old was sacked by Chelsea back in April of this year after less than seven months in the Stamford Bridge dugout, but it seems clear that he’s ready for another shot at Premier League management.