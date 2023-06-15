Jude Bellingham has finally been announced as a Real Madrid player in a deal that sees him become the second most expensive English player ever.

Should all potential add-ons be achieved, he will become the most expensive.

At the age of 19-years-old, it shows a lot of faith for Los Blancos to put in the young midfielder.

Many English players stay in the Premier League and rarely venture abroad, but Bellingham is the biggest name to be bucking that trend in the current game.

There have been many big transfers involving English talent, and we're taking a look at the most expensive moves and how they have worked out.

Injuries have taken a toll on Chilwell ever since he moved to Stamford Bridge.

An obviously talented player, that hit the ground running with plenty of goal contributions in his first few weeks as a Chelsea player, but he has struggled to get into any real rhythm over the past two seasons.

Our Verdict: Undecided.

Walker put an end to Pep Guardiola's spending spree when it came to right-sided full backs.

His pace and power is a valuable asset with very few wingers ever getting the better of the England international. He has won every big trophy at club level.

Our verdict: Success.

9. John Stones - Everton to Man City (£47.5 million)

When he initially joined the club, he struggled physically, while his technical ability was never in doubt.

His improved physique has helped him avoid being bullied by strikers and his intelligence and ability on the ball has put him into conversations with the best defenders in world football.

Our verdict: Success.

8. Raheem Sterling - Liverpool to Man City (£49 million)

In 2015, anything north of £35 million was seen as a big transfer fee, whereas this signing would look like a bargain in today's market.

Sterling won four league titles during his time in Manchester and improved vastly as a player, going from a raw talent with lots of potential to a goal-scoring winger.

Our verdict: Success.

Who could forget that debut nightmare that White endured at Brentford with Ivan Toney running him ragged.

A really tough first season with the Gunners left people in doubt whether he was cut out for a big club, but his second season has been one of re-invention.

Playing as a right-back, White has struck up a solid partnership with Bukayo Saka on the Arsenal right flank.

There's still work to do, but he is heading in the right direction.

Our verdict: Undecided.

The 2022/23 campaign has gone a long way to reviving a flailing career for the full-back.

He had many struggles in his first few seasons, but Erik ten Hag has appeared to bring his confidence back.

Improving the weakest part of his game and being more involved in the attacking part of the game means he has a chance at staying at Old Trafford long-term.

Our verdict: Undecided.

5. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City to Chelsea (£50 million)

Making his second appearance on this list, it's safe to say Sterling's move has not gone as well as his previous one.

Heading back to London has led to a season of inconsistency and injury problems for the 28-year-old.

He only managed six goals all season for his new club and faces an uncertain future.

Our verdict: Flop.

4. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund to Man Utd (£73 million)

This transfer looked like a brilliant deal for Man Utd, despite the enormous price tag.

Having torn up the Bundesliga, it was only a matter of time before Sancho would be lighting up the Premier League, right?

Instead, he has flattered to deceive thus far and off-field struggles have only added to the pressure he looks to be carrying.

He is still young, but the situation is not looking promising.

Our verdict: Flop.

3. Harry Maguire - Leicester to Man Utd (£80 million)

The club captain has never really settled at the club, with his shaky performances at the heart of the defence being too much for some United fans to handle.

He has lost his place under the new manager and does not look like finding a way back at the club.

Our verdict: Flop.

2. Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (£88.5 million)

As previously mentioned, Bellingham could become the most expensive English player in history once some of the add-ons are achieved.

A driving force behind Dortmund's title charge in the 2022/23 season, he is surely destined for greatness in Spain.

Our verdict: Undecided (but will likely be a success).

1. Jack Grealish - Aston Villa to Man City (£100 million)

A difficult first year had lots of people writing Grealish off, but his manager never lost faith in him.

Now, he is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has improved his game dramatically while at the Etihad.

There is still room to improve as he would like to be involved in more goals, but that will likely come in time for the current most expensive English player.

Our verdict: Success.