A Manchester United fan has now gone viral for listing all 115 of the financial charges placed on their cross-town rivals Manchester City by the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men completed a historic treble on the weekend as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul, courtesy of a second-half Rodri strike to win the Champions League.

It was particularly sour for those of United persuasion as it meant that their city neighbours had now been successful in emulating their precious treble win in 1999.

The domestic dominance of City in recent times has irked United supporters, whose team last won the Premier League in 2012/13.

But one fan has taken it to a new level in a recent YouTube video.

You can see it in full below…

Watch: Man Utd fan breaking down all 115 of Man City’s financial charges

Stephen Howson from Stretford Paddock posted a video to YouTube – all suited and booted – to break down all of City’s 115 charges.

Earlier this year, it has been reported that the Cityzens were charged with breaking the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules on 115 different occasions between 2009 and 2018.

A statement from the Premier League read: “In accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today [February 6 2023] referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League rules by Manchester City Football Club to a commission under Premier League rule W.3.4.”

Now, as the men in sky blue have matched their treble-winning campaign, United fans have been quick to point out the dark cloud hanging over City’s head.

A 30-second clip from the six-minute-long video has been posted to Twitter, and it has gained a lot of attention, notably from City supporters.

For years, fans at the Etihad lived in the shadow of their red counterparts and are now making the most of being on the other side of things.

Fans react

City fans were enjoying themselves in the comments and couldn’t believe the lengths that this particular United supporter had gone to in order to make the video.

“This is genuinely the greatest rattling of any fanbase we’ve ever accomplished.” one said, while another added: “Remember when we were apparently the bitter ones? Lol.”

A third added: “For a fan base that apparently doesn’t care about Manchester City.. you lot talk about City a lot."

Even a United fan wasn’t best pleased with Howson’s video: “The worst thing that has ever gone on the Internet. Hands down.”

What could happen to Man City?

At the time of writing, the repercussions are unknown.

However, back in May, Martyn Zeigler of the Times released an article regarding the situation and how it could all end.

A points deduction could be shown in City’s direction, while relegation to the second division is also a possibility.

Despite the magnitude of success City enjoyed during that nine-year period (2009-2018), this could be all stripped away from them if the breaches are proven.

However, City will do their best to honour the club and its fans by pleading their innocence.

As the charges were announced, the club issued the following statement.

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

“The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

“As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”