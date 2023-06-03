Wolverhampton Wanderers fans want Raul Jimenez to stay at Molineux ahead of next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Mexican international has endured a difficult time at Wolves over the last few years, but he's been a fan favourite at the club in the past.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Raul Jimenez

Jimenez signed for Wolves back in 2019 for a then-club record fee of £30m, according to the BBC.

The report states that Jimenez joined the club after spending a season on loan at Molineux, where he scored 15 goals in 37 games.

However, in 2020, Jimenez suffered a fractured skull, which kept him out for almost a year.

The 32-year-old told the media after he made a recovery that things could have been a lot worse.

He said: "Since the first moment, the surgeons and doctors told me what happened and the risks. Sometimes it's not what you want to hear but it's their job. They told me it was a miracle to be here.

"The bone had broken and there was a little bit of bleeding inside my brain. That's why the surgery had to be quick and it was a really good job from the doctors."

Now, according to ESPN Deportes, £100,000-a-week man Jimenez is looking to leave the club.

What has Jones said about Jimenez?

Jones has suggested that Wolves fans will be hoping Jimenez can stay and things can work out at Molineux.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the fans still have a connection with Jimenez. I think that they'd still love to see him stay and for this to all work out for the better. I've never been wholly convinced that Lopetegui trusts Jimenez, I think that's the best way to put it.

"But, if there's no friction there, if he genuinely believes that Jimenez can deliver goals for him next season, then I think that there should be a possibility that he stays."

Should Wolves try and keep hold of Jimenez?

It was a difficult season for Jimenez, failing to score in the Premier League whilst playing just 846 minutes, as per FBref.

Although Jimenez played more often the campaign before, he still struggled, scoring just six times in 30 starts.

It could be time for Wolves and Jimenez to part ways, with the Mexican striker ending his career elsewhere and the Midlands club looking to find a striker who is going to score consistently.