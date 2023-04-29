Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez may need to seek a new challenge in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old has struggled for game time this season despite Wolves' struggles in front of goal.

Jimenez, who is earning £100k-a-week at Wolves, has started just seven Premier League games this campaign, as per FBref.

The Midlands club have scored just 29 goals in the league, one of the lowest totals in the whole division.

The Mexican forward has received his fair share of criticism this term, and his partner Daniela Basso hit back at those critics.

She said: "Loyalty? Being loyal is breaking your head and still being here at the foot of the canyon... just saying."

It's been a tricky few years for Jimenez after suffering a devastating head injury, but it could have been a lot worse than keeping him off the pitch for a while.

Jimenez revealed how doctors told him that it was a miracle he even survived the incident.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said: "They told me it was like miracle to be there. [There was] the skull fracture, the bone broke and there was a little bit of bleeding inside the brain. It was pushing my brain to the inside and that is why the surgery had to be quick. It was a really good job by the doctors.”

What has Jones said about Jimenez?

Jones has suggested that leaving Wolves and finding a new challenge wouldn't be the worst thing for the 31-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It might not be the worst thing in the world personally, for him to go on to something else now. If he can find a good project and an environment to thrive in that might not be the worst case for him to be honest."

What's next for Jimenez?

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that it's now inevitable that Jimenez leaves Molineux at the end of the season.

Reports in Spain suggested back in January that Barcelona could make a move for Jimenez, but a deal failed to materialise.

The Mexican international is out of contract next summer, so it could be a good time for Wolves to cash-in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer, but after a disappointing season with Jimenez yet to score in the Premier League, there might not be a host of clubs showing an interest.