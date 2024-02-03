Highlights The Miami Dolphins have named Anthony Weaver as their new Defensive Coordinator, replacing Vic Fangio, who left for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Weaver was previously the associate head coach and defensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens and played a role in their successful defensive performance in 2023.

The Dolphins have made a strong move in replacing Fangio, while the Ravens are experiencing a mass exodus of coaching talent this offseason.

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins saw huge defensive improvements under the tutelage of Vic Fangio. With the longtime defensive coordinator now headed to the Philadelphia Eagles to rework their ghastly defense, the Dolphins are turning to a rising star to run their unit.

The team announced on Saturday that they had reached an agreement to bring on Baltimore Ravens associate head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator. According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the Ravens tried to retain Weaver but were unable to do so.

Weaver played as a defensive end from 2002-2008, splitting his NFL tenure between the Ravens and the Houston Texans. He got his first job on an NFL coaching staff in 2012 with the New York Jets. He bounced around a little bit after that before landing back in Houston, where he was the defensive line coach from 2016-2019 before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020.

Weaver has been with the Ravens since 2021, when he came on as their run game coordinator. He was responsible (in part) for the Ravens' incredible success on the defensive side of the ball in 2023, when they finished as the top scoring defense (16.5 points per game allowed) and sixth-ranked total defense (301.4 yards per game allowed).

With this move, the Dolphins have made a huge splash in replacing Fangio, while the Ravens will be left scrambling to assuage the mass exodus of coaching talent (which included DC Mike Macdonald's departure for the Pacific Northwest) they are experiencing this offseason.

Ravens have a lot of questions following Weaver's exit

Dolphins' coaching staff is now loaded

Good luck to teams trying to match wits with the Dolphins next season. Alongside head coach Mike McDaniel, who led the Dolphins' top-ranked total offense in 2023 (401.3 yards per game), Weaver will now be coaching a defense that finished as the tenth-ranked total defense last year (318.3 yards per game allowed).

The Dolphins are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball, including All-Pro cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard. They'll also get star pass-rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb back from season-ending injuries, though they may not make their season debuts until some time in the second-half of the 2024 regular season.

The team struggled to close out the year, losing their final three games, including a blowout loss in the Wild Card Round to the Kansas City Chiefs and a Week 17 loss to the Ravens that contributed to the Dolphins losing the division to the Buffalo Bills. Regardless, expectations will be sky-high for Miami next season, and they should enter 2024 on the short list of Super Bowl favorites.

As for the Ravens, the loss of Weaver is just another in a long line of departures they've witnessed this offseason:

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald (now Seattle Seahawks' head coach)

Defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson (now Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator)

Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver (now Dolphins' defensive coordinator)

The Ravens had to promote inside linebackers coach Zach Orr to defensive coordinator following the loss of Macdonald, leaving another spot on the defensive staff the team will have to fill.

The team still has plenty of talent, as well as head coach John Harbaugh, but it's going to be a difficult task to replace all the defensive braintrust they lost.

Weaver already had head coaching interviews this offseason—he held conversations with the Seahawks, Washington Commanders, and Atlanta Falcons—and if he impresses with the Dolphins in 2024, he'll be one of the hottest names in the coaching cycle in 2025 alongside a few of his offensive counterparts.

