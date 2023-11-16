Highlights The Ravens have been unable to capitalize on their opportunities and have struggled to close out games, despite having a strong record and leading for the majority of their games this season.

The Bengals have faced challenges and injuries early in the season, but have been on a winning streak and are fighting to stay above .500.

This divisional matchup on Thursday night between the Ravens and Bengals is crucial for both teams as it could determine their playoff chances and the winner may have the inside track on the division title.

For the first time since early in the 2023 season, NFL fans are being treated to a truly compelling Thursday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals travel on short rest to face the Baltimore Ravens.

This Week 11 AFC North battle lost some of its luster when both teams lost home games in Week 10, but still plays a pivotal role in the AFC playoff conversation. In fact, the winner of this game could very well have the inside track on the division title, especially after Deshaun Watson was announced to be out for the season for the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens have yet to capitalize on their opportunities

Baltimore was the talk of the proverbial NFL town for a three-week stretch in which they pummeled the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks by a combined 75-9 score. According to NFL Research, Lamar Jackson's squad has trailed for just 28 minutes and 48 seconds through ten games, the third-lowest amount of time through a team's first ten games in the past 40 years.

Only the 1984 Miami Dolphins and 1998 Denver Broncos spent less time on the wrong end of the scoreboard. Yet, the Ravens are different from those two teams in a major way: the '84 Dolphins and '98 Broncos were 10-0 through ten games, while Baltimore is 7-3.

A myriad of issues—turnovers, drops, special teams miscues, defensive lapses, miscommunication between coaches and players, you name it, it likely happened—have prevented them from reaching the ceiling they demonstrated versus the Lions and Seahawks on a consistent basis. This has been a trend for multiple seasons, as evidenced by the tweet below.

In each of their three losses this year, the Ravens had the lead in the final two minutes but could not seal the deal. They very nearly squandered a 17-point lead against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, giving up ten points in the last 1:18 of regulation before recovering an onside kick.

Two of those defeats came at the hands of division foes, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a head-to-head tiebreaker and rendering the same tiebreaker Baltimore held over the Cleveland Browns after Week 4 moot. A loss to the Bengals on Thursday would do the same, dropping the Ravens to 7-4 overall and 2-3 in the NFL's best and tightest division. A win would serve as a possible knockout blow to the team that knocked them out of the playoffs a season ago.

The Bengals have very little margin for error following a poor start

When Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury early in Bengals' training camp, Ja'Marr Chase told NFL Network he didn't want Burrow to play in the season's opening week and that the team would be good as long as he returned by Week 5.

We'll never know if Cincinnati would have done better than 1-3 through four games if Burrow had sat out, but it was painfully clear that he wasn't healthy across large portions of those four contests. His lack of pocket mobility and inability to push off the injured leg on longer throws greatly diminished the big play nature of the Bengals offense, and it put a defense with many new faces on the field more often, leading the gassed unit to get gashed on the ground late in games.

As his calf healed up, the Bengals heated up. An outstanding offensive display in Arizona created a spark.

Then the defense got back to its ball-hawking ways, ushering in a four-game win streak and driving Cincinnati into the AFC playoff picture behind a league-best +10 turnover differential during that span. But some uncharacteristically bad decisions from Burrow against a young and hungry Houston Texans bunch led to a heart-wrenching loss in Week 10.

Now desperate to stay above .500, Cincinnati is tasked with beating an angry Baltimore team without wide receiver Tee Higgins and playoff hero Sam Hubbard. Not an envious position.

As mentioned briefly, the AFC North is the NFL's best division. Prior to Week 10, all four teams—Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Bengals—were 5-3 or better and in a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh sits at 6-3 despite recording fewer total yards than their first nine opponents, thanks in large part to a penchant for winning one-score affairs. In fact, Mike Tomlin's crew is the only team in NFL history to have a winning record when outgained in each of its first nine games. They will never be a guaranteed out even with persistent offensive woes, and still have the Cardinals and New England Patriots on their schedule.

Cleveland's playoff chances took a major hit when it was announced that Watson would be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. But the Browns, who were already making their mark due to tremendous defensive ability, have already shown they can win without him, clipping the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts in back-to-back weeks with P.J. Walker at the controls. They're 6-3 and face no truly great offenses—Houston excluded—for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, the Ravens and Bengals face two of the five toughest schedules through the final two months of the season. Cincinnati's slate is the most difficult in the league:

WEEK OPPONENT OPPONENT RECORD 12 vs. PIT 6-3 13 at. JAX 6-3 14 vs. IND 5-5 15 vs. MIN 6-4 16 at PIT 6-3 17 at KC 7-2 18 vs. CLE 6-3

Even if both teams play at peak levels, stringing together W's will be tough. Cincinnati needs a victory on TNF to avoid an 0-3 divisional record and the losing end of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Ravens. Baltimore wouldn't be out of the woods with a win, but could feel somewhat secure in their playoff chances.

The weather is turning cold. Soon, there will be snow flurries gracing the gridiron in every AFC North town. The collective pride of the division's hard-nosed, tough-sledding approach is beginning to take hold. For the AFC North, the season is just beginning. And we have no idea who will be left standing at the end.

