Highlights Derrick Henry is excited to play with Lamar Jackson, known for being dual threat

The Ravens made a rare free agency move, with a two-year, $16 million deal for Henry

Henry and Jackson will be hard to stop, leaving opponents to pick their poison

Derrick Henry has long been one of the best running backs in the league and is used to the defense focusing their attention on stopping him. The bruising back is now a Baltimore Raven and is excited to play with Lamar Jackson, who demands plenty of attention. Via the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Henry told reporters after Tuesday's practice:

"It definitely brings a different aspect, because he is a dual-threat quarterback, and he’s dangerous with his legs just as he is with his arm. It’s going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him, as well. But I’m just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together."

Giving Henry a two-year deal worth $16 million was a little unusual for the Ravens. The team seldom spends big in free agency, preferring to draft and develop its own players. However, the chance to add a generational running back like Henry was too much for the team to pass up.

Related Derrick Henry ‘Has a Lot of Thread Left’ Entering His Age-30 Season Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has the confidence of the team he hasn't lost a step at age 30.

Henry and Lamar Jackson Will Be Very Difficult to Stop

The Ravens' offense will force defenses to pick their poison

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Henry was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 draft. By his third year, he was the center of the team's offense. He led the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, 2019 and 2020. The 2020 season also saw Henry named First Team All-Pro and the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Derrick Henry had 57 forced missed tackles last year, good for the 4th most in the league.

While the 2023 season was Henry's eighth in the NFL, he didn't look to have lost a step, gaining 1,167 yards on 280 carries with two touchdowns. The Titans made a coaching change in the offseason, replacing Mike Vrabel with Brian Callahan, and the team and player both seemed to think it was time to move on.

Derrick Henry Career Stats Category Total NFL RB Rank Since 2016 Rushing Yards 9,502 First Yards Per Carry 4.7 Fifth Rushing Touchdowns 90 First

Lamar Jackson immediately becomes the best quarterback that Derrick Henry has ever played with. Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken formed a perfect partnership last year as Jackson won his second career MVP Award.

Monken also recently commented that he plans to use Henry a lot in his offense, specifying that 300+ carries would mark a successful season with The King.

"I know this: If [Henry] carries it 300 times, we're having a helluva year... It means we're running it a lot. It means we're up in games. We want him to finish, we want him to be the closer."

If the Ravens can get that kind of production out of Henry, with Lamar Jackson having a similar regular season to last year, the Ravens' offense may be among the most unstoppable units in the NFL.

Jackson can devastate defenses with both his arm and his feet, and is unstoppable when he's on. Henry could be in for a monster season this year as opponents focus their attention on the quarterback.

Source: Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.