Rashod Bateman has been with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons and has only played in a total of 34 games, but the team feels he has plenty of potential in their offense. The Ravens have inked the wide receiver to a new deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who writes:

Ravens signed WR Rashod Bateman to a contract extension that ties him to Baltimore through the 2026 season.

The Ravens' offense improved dramatically last year under new coordinator Todd Monken. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was particularly impressive, completing a career-high 67.2% of his passes for a career-high 3,678 yards in an MVP season.

Bateman Has the Potential To Be a Big Part of the Ravens' Offense

The team lost Odell Beckham Jr. and Devin Duvernay in free agency

The Ravens drafted Bateman out of the University of Minnesota with the 27th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The wide receiver had a massive year in 2019, but decided to sit out all but five games during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Lamar Jackson attempted 56 more passes in 2023 than he has in any other season during his career.

Bateman's best season with the Ravens came during his rookie year. Appearing in 12 games, he caught 46 balls for 515 yards and a touchdown. He came into the season as a starter in 2022 but was dogged by injuries, playing in six games and catching 19 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Bateman lost some targets in 2023 after the team signed Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency. While he started a career-high 12 games, the wideout caught only 32 passes for 367 yards. Bateman also had his first postseason experience, playing in two playoff games and catching four balls for 41 yards.

Ravens Wide Receiver Stats - 2023 Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns Zay Flowers 77 858 5 Rashod Bateman 32 367 1 Odell Beckham Jr. 35 565 3 Devin Duvernay 4 18 0

The fourth-year wideout will have the chance to play a bigger role for the Ravens in 2024. Beckham Jr. is a free agent and isn't likely to be resigned. The team also let wideout Devin Duvernay walk and signed Deonte Harty to a one-year deal. Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor remain.

