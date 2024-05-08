Highlights The Ravens got a steal with Nate Wiggins at No. 30: he's smooth, plays big, and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds.

Wiggins is young and has room to grow; he's only 20 and could add 10-15 pounds of muscle.

An NFL analyst calls Wiggins the most sought after cornerback in the draft with elite traits and potential.

While offense may have ruled the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the defensive players selected could come to define their franchises for the next decade.

One statistical anomaly that came out of the first round was a group of three cornerbacks taken in a stretch of eight picks—No. 22 Quinyon Mitchell (Philadelphia Eagles), No. 24 Terrion Arnold (Detroit Lions), and a player who could end up being the best of the bunch at No. 30, where the Baltimore Ravens selected Clemson's Nate Wiggins.

In a series of post-draft evaluations and takeaways, one AFC personnel exec singled Wiggins out (via ESPN):

He's smooth, and even though he's thin, he plays big. That was the steal of the first round for me.

As the No. 30 overall pick, Wiggins will receive a four-year, $12.8 million contract.

Related Ravens or Lions: Which playoff loss was the most heartbreaking? The Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens each lost in the Conference Championship in tragic fashion. But which team's loss was more heartbreaking?

Wiggins Ahead of the Curve at Clemson

Ravens first-round pick won't turn 21 years old until August

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

One criticism of Wiggins has been about his size at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, but he won't turn 20 years old until August 2024, so that indicates he's got room to put on another 10-15 pounds of muscle. Wiggins had 21 pass breakups over his last two seasons at Clemson and returned an interception for a TD in each season; he finished his career with three total interceptions.

Wiggins also has one thing NFL teams covet that means he could have weighed 163 pounds and a team would have still taken a chance on him: he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL combine in February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Baltimore Ravens have taken a defensive back in the first round three times in the last decade; Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey (No. 16, 2017), Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14, 2022) and Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (No. 30, 2024). All of them should be key secondary contributors in 2024.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein called Wiggins "the most sought after cornerback in the draft," in his pre-draft evaluation:

Wiggins' combination of coverage talent and traits could make him a defensive coordinator’s dream. He’s tall, long and fast with rare recovery speed when beaten. Silky smooth lower-body movement allows him to mirror releases and trace routes without much effort. He can squeeze a little tighter from off-man coverage, while his range as a Cover 3 cornerback makes him a dangerous option to throw near. He plays with good recognition and elite burst to the throw, which could lead to Pro Bowl production if he can play with more consistent decisiveness. He needs to become a tougher player in run support and when contesting catches against NFL size. Wiggins' speed, scheme versatility and playmaking instincts should make him the most sought after cornerback in the draft.

Wiggins could be the final piece in what's already arguably the best secondary in the NFL with All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens' first-round draft pick in 2022 (No. 14), and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback and 2019 All-Pro Marlon Humphrey at the other cornerback position.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.