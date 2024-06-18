Highlights The Ravens revealed a new alternate purple helmet.

The team has traditionally worn black helmets.

The new helmet matches color rush uniforms and will be worn once.

In the early days, the Baltimore football franchise held a contest where fans chose the team's name.

The winner was the name "Ravens", which honored author Edgar Allan Poe and his ties to Baltimore. There haven't been many changes to the uniform over the team's 28 years in action, but on Tuesday, the franchise revealed a new alternate helmet.

The Ravens are one of only two teams in the NFL that feature purple as a primary color, along with the Minnesota Vikings. The team has traditionally worn black helmets with all three of their uniform styles.

According to the Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs, these helmets will be worn once during the upcoming season.

Helmet Design Has Been in the Works For Years

The team didn't want to go too drastic with the re-design

Baltimore Ravens

It is common for fans to request that their teams make changes to their uniforms. This decision, though, wasn't one that was made lightly by the franchise. Downs further explained the thinking behind the helmet, saying:

We pay attention to all of that feedback from the fans, to really try to land on something they're going to love. I've been waiting for this day for a long time. We know our fans have clamored for it. They just like new stuff. But our uniforms have a nice traditional feel and we've had a lot success in them. We don't want to be that team that changes all the time. We like the tradition that we've built.

The fans aren't the only ones who are excited about the team laying out their new gear. The players are excited about the new helmets too. Wide receiver Zay Flowers said of the new look:

I know we look sweet, I don't even have to see it on camera.

The new helmets have been designed to match the Ravens color rush uniforms that they will wear at some point this season. Each year, every franchise has the opportunity to wear their color rush uniforms for a maximum of three games. The new helmet, though, will only be worn once.

