Highlights Likely proved himself with 25 catches, 372 yards, and 6 touchdowns in Andrews' eight-game absence.

Ravens will look to utilize both TEs with more two-tight end formations in 2024.

Lamar Jackson can rely on Andrews and Likely to help continue his success in the upcoming season.

When Mark Andrews went down due to injury last season, many were uncertain about how the Baltimore Ravens would replace him.

Those concerns were quickly put to rest when second-year tight end Isaiah Likely stepped up and produced for 25 catches, 372 yards, and six touchdowns during Andrews' absence.

Now, heading into 2024, the hope is to find ways to utilize both of them. When speaking on that matter with Baltimoreravens.com, Likely discussed the need to be versatile and adaptable in order to get on the field and create more opportunities for himself and the offense:

It's being a chess piece, being anywhere 'Monk' needs me to be in this offense – whether it's in the slot, in-line, in the backfield, split out wide by myself... The more you know, the more you can stay on the field.

The NFL seems to be pointing toward offenses using more two-tight end formations, so Likely should be able to carve out a role. Now, offensive coordinator Todd Monken will decide how he feels the team can make the most of the 24-year-old.

Andrews & Likely Could Be Dangerous

Do the Ravens have the best TE duo in the league?

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Ravens front office heavily emphasized filling out the wide receiver position by pursuing DeAndre Hopkins, signing Odell Beckham Jr., and selecting Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This offseason, the team wasn't as aggressive on the open market, and all signs point toward the team trying to utilize more two-tight end looks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per SportsInfoSolutions, the Baltimore Ravens operated in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE) 22% of the time in 2023, 10th-most in the NFL. They lined up in 22 personnel (2 RB, 2 TE) 34% of the time, which was most in the league.

Mark Andrews is already established as one of the top names at the position, but if Likely can continue to produce at a similar rate as shown last season, then the team will be best-suited keeping both players on the field, and centering their offensive attack around them.

The unfortunate unknown, is that Andrews only returned against the Kansas City Chiefs in the team's AFC Conference Championship defeat, so we didn't get much of a preview for the tandem in 2024. However, Likely doesn't seem too concerned about that:

They watch film. They see it... It's an emphasis for them to try to see what we can do on the field together and harp on the little things so we can get on the field together and make the most of it.

With Lamar Jackson coming off of an MVP season in 2023, he will be looking for playmakers to carry over his success this year. So far, it looks like he can count on both tight ends to help out.

Source: Baltimore Ravens

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.