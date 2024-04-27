Highlights The Seattle Seahawks drafted DT Byron Murphy II as a defensive priority to bolster their defense.

Mike MacDonald's impact on Justin Madubuike transformed his performance, hinting at potential success for Murphy II in Seattle.

Murphy II, compared to Madubuike for his aggression, may flourish in MacDonald's system, forecasting a promising rookie season.

With the 16th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks picked DT Byron Murphy II from Texas.

He was the second defensive player taken overall and the first defensive tackle selected. Seattle has been known for it's defense for many years now, but recently the "Legion of Boom" hasn't been as stellar as it once was. Byron Murphy II would like to change that.

The Seahawks will be entering their first season since 2010 without Pete Carroll on the sidelines as a head coach, and in his stead will be Mike MacDonald in his rookie season as the head coach. Mike MacDonald is a defensively based coach who boasts NFL experience with the Baltimore Raven.

He worked his way up from a coaching intern in 2014 to the defensive coordinator of the Ravens in 2022 and 2023 and proved himself to Seattle as being worthy of a head coaching spot.

This year will be a huge challenge for the rookie head coach, and he has seemingly helped solidify his defense in round one of the draft with the Byron Murphy II selection.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Defensive Line The 2024 NFL Draft class is full of athletic big men who are on their way to long professional careers, but who is the best of the bunch?

Mike MacDonald and Justin Madubuike

MacDonald's tenure in Baltimore as DC helped solidify the star power of Madubuike

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Madubuike was drafted by the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft in the third round. In his first two seasons with the Ravens, Madubuike was not on the field much due to several injuries, and when he was on the field, Madubuike did not make an immense impact.

This all changed, however, when Mike MacDonald became the Ravens defensive coordinator in 2022. Not only did Madubuike's sack total go up, but his overall production with tackles, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits increased as well. It was awesome to see MacDonald really help this young player thrive in the stout Ravens' defense.

Madubuike's NFL Career Stats Year 2020 2021 2022 2023 Sacks 1.0 2.0 5.5 13.0 Solo Tackles 11 23 26 38 Tackles for Loss 2 7 8 12 QB Hits 2 5 9 33

Once Madubuike was in Mike MacDonald's defense, his production improved in a big way. 2023 was his breakout season, and he was voted Second-Team All-Pro and selected for the Pro Bowl.

This further proves the overall impact that MacDonald had on Madubuike, and how he helped solidify Madubuike's star power in the NFL. Now that Mike MacDonald has moved onto Seattle, a newcomer to the NFL, Byron Murphy II, may become the same beneficiary to Mike MacDonald's defense.

Byron Murphy II's Value on the Field

Murphy II's impressive outlook for his rookie season

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Byron Murphy was ranked as the second-best out of the top 10 defensive linemen going into the draft. For Seattle, though, they saw Murphy II as their top priority and are hoping that Madubuike's success in Baltimore with MacDonald as the defensive coordinator will bode well for Murphy II in his rookie season.

Madubuike and Murphy II have been compared due to their aggression and pure strength on the field, and with the same defensive scheme, Murphy II may be able to repeat Madubuike's success. If Madubuike's breakout season is foreshadowing the success of another DT in MacDonald's system, then Murphy II is in for a productive rookie season.

GIVEMESPORT's Key: As Justin Madubuike solidified his position in MacDonald's defense in 2023, his sack totals more than doubled, and his quarterback hits more than tripled.

Coming out of Texas, Murphy II was a solid starter in the middle of the defense and the Seahawks are hoping he will shore up the middle of their line as well. His explosiveness, power, fluidity, and passion for the game are all traits of a Seattle defender and are highly valued in a MacDonald defense.

Byron Murphy II's College Stats Year 2021 2022 2023 Sacks 2 1 5 Solo Tackles 10 9 13 Tackle Assists 5 17 16 Tackles for Loss 3.5 3.0 8.5

There is still a lot to be determined with this Seattle Seahawk team going into the 2024 season. It will be interesting to see if the defensive-minded head coach MacDonald will continue to pick defensive players or if he will address the offensive line to protect Geno Smith or try to secure some offensive weapons.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.