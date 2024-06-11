Highlights Star safety Kyle Hamilton will be out of action for 2-3 weeks after elbow surgery.

The Baltimore Ravens were without star safety Kyle Hamilton during the team's first day of mandatory minicamp this week. The 2022 first round pick was in street clothes recovering from an offseason surgery on his elbow. While the absence and injury aren't ideal, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media to provide an update on the recovery timeline for Hamilton before he returns to the field:

"Kyle had some loose bodies in his elbow that they went ahead and just plucked out... So it's a two-to-three-week deal."

A member of the 2023 All-Pro First Team, the 23-year-old played a key part in the defense's dominance during the 2023 campaign. Getting him back to full strength and working with the team again should be one of the top priorities for the franchise as they inch closer toward their September 5th season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hamilton Could Be in For Incredible Third Year Jump

After a stellar 2023 campaign, Hamilton may go up a notch this season.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After a phenomenal season, posting 81 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 pass deflections, and four interceptions, it can seem a bit unreasonable to expect improvement. However, with Kyle Hamilton just turning 23 years old, he still has plenty of growth left for his game.

With the departures of Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney, and Ronald Darby during free agency, the team will likely have to rely on their veterans to step up more as their younger players get acclimated to the league.

While guys like Trenton Simpson and Nate Wiggins should be promising, it will be on Hamilton and the team's other star vets (Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, etc.) to help make up the gaps while these young pieces find their rhythm.

For Hamilton, he missed two games last season, and won't have as steady of a front seven ahead of him. So, while his performance and ability may remain similar, expect his numbers to boost higher en route to him establishing himself as one of the top strong safeties in the league.

At a position where countless veterans were cut from their contracts and underpaid on the open market, a young rising star like the Notre Dame product transcends these questions of value, and is no doubt one of the most impact defensive stars in the NFL.

Heading into the 2024 season, the Ravens will be counting on him to continue his high-end level of play.

Source: Josh Alper

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.