Highlights Derrick Henry's signing with the Ravens went under the radar, but he brings elite running back production to Baltimore's potent offense.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry together make the Ravens backfield the most dangerous in the NFL, providing a major boost in offensive firepower.

Henry benefits from not being the primary focus of defenses, thanks to the dual-threat abilities of Jackson opening up opportunities in the backfield.

It feels like Derrick Henry joining the Baltimore Ravens this offseason was a bit of an afterthought.

It's a little puzzling to figure out, as Henry has been arguably the NFL 's most consistently productive running back the last five seasons, and joins a Ravens team that won 13 games last season and were a few costly turnovers away from representing the AFC in the super bowl .

Henry signed with the Ravens this offseason on a modest two-year, $16 million deal. Yes, Henry's a 30-year-old running back, but that's still a very good bargain for a workhorse running back, who's can still produce at a high level.

Considering that a punishing running back like Henry joins a Ravens backfield that has the best dual-threat quarterback in the league in Lamar Jackson , the league's reigning MVP, it feels like this combination should be talked about more, but that hasn't been the case.

Here's why the duo of Jackson and Henry gives the Ravens the most dangerous backfield in the NFL.

The Ravens Finally Have a Running Threat Besides Jackson

Baltimore's offense tore defenses apart in 2023, despite a revolving door at RB.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson was the Ravens' leading rusher in 2023, primarily due to injuries at the running back position, and the Ravens typically using Jackson as a running threat.

Still, Jackson could've benefited from having someone else in the backfield to strike fear in defenses. Jackson has led the Ravens in rushing for the last five seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last Ravens RB to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season was Mark Ingram with 1,018 yards in 2019. No Ravens RB has surpassed 850 yards since.

Baltimore finally has someone in the backfield to take defenses' attention. If Henry is able to stay healthy, and continues his recent production trends, Jackson won't have to be relied upon quite as much to carry the load on the ground.

Derrick Henry Rushing Stats (Last 5 Seasons) Year Carries Yards Yards/Carry TDs Yards/Game 2019 303 1,540 5.1 16 102.7 2020 378 2,027 5.4 17 126.7 2021 219 937 4.3 10 117.1 2022 349 1,538 4.4 13 96.1 2023 280 1,167 4.2 12 68.6

While Henry's recent production doesn't quite pop out as much as his peak 2019-2020 seasons, that was largely due to a porous Titans offensive line, which ranked no.30 last season.

Henry Will Benefit From Not Being The Center of Attention

With teams focused on shuttting down Jackson, Henry will get more running room.

For the first time in his career, Henry will not be the man defenses are zeroing in on week after week.

The key to shutting down Tennessee's offense the last five seasons was stacking the box against Henry. While defenses will still do that to the Ravens in order to slow Jackson and Henry down on the ground, Jackson also has the ability to beat defenses through the air. That will benefit Henry, who should see more running room than he did with Tennessee.

Earlier this offseason, Henry spoke on how he's relieved that he's no longer the focal point of his team's offense.

It definitely brings a different aspect, because he is a dual-threat quarterback, and he’s dangerous with his legs just as he is with his arm. It’s going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him, as well. But I’m just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together.

We also have to remember that Jackson won his second MVP trophy for a reason last season. It wasn't just his team-leading 821 rushing yards. He primarily succeeded with his arm.

Lamar Jackson's 2023 Statline Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Passer Rating Rushes Rushing Yards Rushing TD 67.2 3,678 24-7 102.7 148 821 5

Jackson's dual abilities shown in his first year in Todd Monken's offensive scheme allowed the Ravens to find a balance on offense all season, and reports are that he's looked even better in his second camp with Monken.

The Ravens are the defending AFC North champions and while they arguably have the NFL's toughest division, they've also been a pillar of consistency, and just added a generational running back to what was already a potent offense.

Henry joining the Ravens may have just been one of the best signings of the offseason, yet one of the least talked about.