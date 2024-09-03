Key Takeaways Lamar Jackson isn't calling the Ravens' opener against the Chiefs a "revenge" game.

Baltimore lost at home to the reigning champions in last season's AFC title game.

Jackson has broken NFL records without a Super Bowl on his impressive resume.

Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson has been no stranger to playing the role of underdog when the Kansas City Chiefs are his opponent. The two-time MVP is an uninspiring 1-4 in his career against the reigning champions, and a mistake-riddled loss to them in last season's AFC title game only accentuated the history of those shortcomings.

Perhaps old wounds will feel fresh to the Ravens on Thursday night, when they sullenly watch the Chiefs unveil yet another Super Bowl banner inside a raucous Arrowhead Stadium. But the highly-anticipated rematch between conference foes isn't being viewed as a special "revenge" game by Jackson. He recently told reporters the 2024 season opener has familiar energy.

Any game I play in, I feel like it's a revenge game. I'm not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we've beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I want to win... We have to win regular season games [in order] to get to January...

As the conference's top seed in 2023, the Ravens hosted their first AFC Championship Game in franchise history, forcing the Chiefs to play two playoff games on the road. But three costly turnovers, including two from Jackson, hindered the necessary offensive production. The unit mustered 10 points, tying its lowest mark for the season and squashing its Super Bowl hopes.

Sending the Right Message

Do fans appreciate Jackson's attitude toward the Chiefs?

While the stakes won't be too high this week, Jackson must be feeling the pressure to change the narrative -- even if it takes several more games against the Chiefs to do so. Baltimore has assembled championship-caliber rosters since Jackson became its starter back in 2018, and a Super Bowl appearance remains on the checklist. They've resembled underachievers.

Jackson doesn't need to publicly express vindictiveness, especially as the less-accomplished little brother to Mahomes in debates about their talent levels and resumes. But it's plenty safe to assume the vast majority of his teammates share bitter emotions toward the Chiefs behind closed doors. They want to prove doubters wrong and show growth as a true AFC contender.

Spoiling a championship celebration on Thursday night can set the tone for the Ravens' entire season. They finished 2023 with the NFL's best record (13-4), and ranked fourth in points per game (28.4) and sixth in yards per game (370.4). The talent is there. The opportunity is there. Efforts must improve against the only non-AFC North team with 10-plus sacks of Jackson.

Time to Reach New Heights

Jackson is still pursuing his first Super Bowl

Baltimore's window to hoist a coveted Lombardi Trophy will remain open as long as Jackson sticks around. The dual-threat playmaker signed a monstrous five-year, $260 million extension in April 2023, cementing his status among the NFL's top quarterbacks. The former first-round pick was worthy of the contract, too, as evidenced by league records he's already broken.

Jackson ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards (4,437) among NFL quarterbacks, and is one of six signal-callers in history to record 10,000-plus passing yards and 4,000-plus rushing yards in a career. He's also the only quarterback with four 700-yard rushing campaigns (2019-22). What's missing? The hardware Mahomes has a knack for seizing so easily.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2021, Lamar Jackson surpassed Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 35 career wins before the age of 25.

The odds of both Jackson and Mahomes reaching the Hall of Fame are favorable, but player legacies are measured by championships. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently told reporters he wants Jackson to be remembered as the greatest quarterback ever. Quite a tall order for Jackson, who doesn't need to catch up with Mahomes in order to gain respect.

