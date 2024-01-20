Highlights Despite John Harbaugh's illustrious playoff resume, the Baltimore Ravens are just 1-4 in the playoffs post-Joe Flacco.

The Ravens' struggles have come despite moving the ball a lot better than their recent postseason foes.

If Baltimore can avoid beating themselves, they could return to the Super Bowl.

John Harbaugh's head coaching career got off to a rousing start.

He and Joe Flacco, over their first five years as the Baltimore Ravens' QB-HC combo, advanced to three AFC Championship games and won a Super Bowl ring, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the event's 47th rendition. When diving deeper into Harbaugh's postseason resume, you'll see he has an impressive number of accomplishments.

Harbaugh was the first head coach in league history to lead his team to three conference championship games in his first five seasons, and is currently one of two to do so. The other is his brother, Jim, who coached the 49ers team that the Ravens beat in Super Bowl 47 and may be returning to the professional ranks after winning the College Football Playoff championship with the Michigan Wolverines, his alma mater, earlier in January.

Harbaugh is the only head coach in NFL history (since the 1970 merger) to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons; he is also the only head coach in league history to win a playoff game in six of his first seven seasons.

Harbaugh has the most road playoff wins (8) by a head coach in NFL history.

However, the tide has turned over his last four postseason appearances; Baltimore is just 1-4 in the playoffs post-Flacco. The last time the Ravens encountered the exact scenario they're currently facing—as the AFC's No. 1 seed, coming off a first-round bye (2019)—they were soundly whipped by the Tennessee Titans.

If they are to avoid another stumble today versus the Houston Texans and reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years, they must not beat themselves.

The Ravens have struggled converting yards into points

It's hard to win games without scoring

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In their last four playoff games, Baltimore has outgained its opponents by a combined 672 yards, an absolutely massive amount. The Ravens are the only franchise to ever out-gain four consecutive postseason foes by 120-plus yards. Yet, in those games, they went just 1-3.

191 of the 230 yard-margin against the Titans in 2019 came on each team's final four drives, with the game well out of reach. But even on those four possessions, the Ravens scored just one time. Baltimore has posted points on just 11 of 40 possessions in their last four playoff games, and scored touchdowns on only five of them, averaging a paltry 13 points per game.

Baltimore Ravens Playoff Scoring, 2019-2022 Year (Opponent) TD FG Total Drives Scoring Percentage Points 2019 (Titans) 1 2 11 3/11 (27.3%) 12 2020 (Titans) 2 2 10 4/10 (40.0%) 20 2020 (Bills) 0 1 10 1/10 (10.0%) 3 2022 (Bengals) 2 1 9 3/9 (33.3%) 17 Total 5 6 40 11/40 (27.5%) 52

Making matters worse, four of Justin Tucker's six field goals came from within 34 yards; two of them were from just 22 yards out.

The longest kick that can occur from a drive that stalls in the red zone is 37 yards (explanation here), meaning the Ravens settled for three points in the red zone four times, including two times when reaching the five-yard line. Unfortunately for them, those aren't the worst drives they've seen end that close to pay dirt.

Turnovers have crushed Baltimore

Opponents have capitalized in back-breaking fashion

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Believe it or not, more of the Ravens' 40 postseason possessions since 2019 have ended with points than punts. As mentioned, Baltimore has scored on 11 of its playoff drives, but it has only punted on 10. Two of those possessions ended with the offense taking a knee, leaving 17 drives unaccounted for.

What gives? Actually, it's who gives. And the answer is unequivocally the Ravens.

17 of Baltimore's 40 official possessions have ended in a "giveaway" of some sort: a turnover, turnover on downs, or a missed field goal (turnover on downs and missed field goals do not officially count as giveaways/turnovers in the box score).

In other words, the Ravens have unwillingly coughed up the football on 42.5% of their drives in their last four postseason games. And they nearly did it more often than that; in their 2020 Divisional Round matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore fumbled five times—FIVE TIMES!—but recovered each one.

Ravens' Postseason Turnover Woes Year (Opponent) INT FMB (FL) Turnover on Downs Missed FG Total "Giveaways" 2019 (Titans) 2 1 (1) 4 0 7 2020 (Titans) 1 0 (0) 0 1 2 2020 (Bills) 1 5 (0) 2 2 5 2022 (Bengals) 1 2 (1) 1 0 3 Total 5 8 (2) 7 3 17

These miscues have, without a doubt, cost the Ravens dearly. The two biggest errors transpired inside the red zone, on drives where they had the chance to tie or take the lead deep in the second half. They represent the plays of the century for both the Bills (above) and Cincinnati Bengals (below).

The Taron Johnson pick-six is the longest interception return touchdown in NFL postseason history; the Sam Hubbard scoop-and-score is the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL postseason history. Each one practically eliminated Baltimore on the spot.

The bright side

Baltimore can avoid these miscues vs. Texans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for the Ravens, they have another bite at the apple, bringing what many say is the best team of Lamar Jackson's tenure to the field against the Texans.

In 2023, Baltimore led the NFL in turnover differential (+12); the defense posted the first-ever Triple Crown, pacing the league in takeaways (31), sacks (60), and points per game allowed (16.5). The Ravens also threw the fewest interceptions (7) in the NFL.

If there is one area of concern, it is fumbles. Baltimore lost 12 fumbles in 2023, seventh-most in the league, suffering two of them in Week 18.

Jackson can get loose with the ball in the pocket at times, and his tackles have been beaten right as he set up to release passes on numerous occasions, giving edge rushers an easy swipe at his cocked-back arm. Due to past issues, ball security is of paramount importance.

The Ravens won the turnover battle one time in their last four postseason games: in 2020 at Tennessee, the lone playoff win of Jackson's career. Baltimore also had its highest point total and scoring percentage in that outing, which is not a coincidence. The Ravens have shown they can win in the postseason if they protect the ball. Now, they just have to do it.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.