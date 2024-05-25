Highlights The Ravens added to their offense this offseason, signing Derrick Henry to a two-year deal.

Henry is able to handle a massive workload, receiving over 300 carries in three of the past five seasons.

He'll fit well in the Ravens' offense, who ran the ball more than any other team in 2023.

The Baltimore Ravens narrowly missed the Super Bowl in the 2023 season, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Since then, they've spent this offseason trying to find a way to get over the hump, and have a chance to win the conference in 2024.

One of the moves they made in order to do so was signing Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal. Baltimore has struggled mightily with injuries at the running back position over the past couple of years, and they finally have a bruiser in the backfield that can really take some of the pressure off Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, spoke about his willingness to get the ball to Henry in his first year with the team, per the Ravens' official website:

I know this: If [Henry] carries it 300 times, we're having a helluva year... It means we're running it a lot. It means we're up in games. We want him to finish, we want him to be the closer.

Now, 300 carries might seem like an astronomical amount for any running back, especially in today's NFL... but Henry has led the league in rushing attempts in four of the last five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and had over 300 rushing attempts in three of those five seasons.

Related Lamar Jackson Reveals Why He Lost Weight This Offseason The Ravens QB is slimming down in an attempt to be more agile in and out of the pocket.

Henry Can Handle a Workload, Making Him a Perfect Fit in Baltimore

While Monken wants to keep Henry healthy throughout the year, he doesn't deny that Henry might see 300 carries again in 2024

Henry was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and has been one of the best running backs in the league ever since. He didn't get much playing time over his first two seasons, but once he became a starter in 2018, he really took off. Henry led the league in rushing in back to back years in 2019 and 2020, and broke the 2,000 yard mark in the latter year.

Derrick Henry's Career Statistics Year Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TD's 2016 110 490 5 2017 176 744 5 2018 215 1,059 12 2019 303 1,540 16 2020 378 2,027 17 2021 219 937 10 2022 349 1,538 13 2023 280 1,167 12

During his eight-year career in Tennessee, Henry managed to break the 300-carry mark three times: in 2019, 2020 and 2022. In each of those three years, Henry led the NFL in rushing attempts, and in 2020, he carried the ball a whopping 378 times en route to his 2,027-yard season in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the 2020 season, Derrick Henry became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, finishing with 2,027 yards on the year.

In the first two years in which Henry received 300 carries, in 2019 and 2020, the Titans were impressive. They rode Henry all the way to the AFC Championship game in 2019, and were able to win the AFC South behind his valiant effort in 2020, with an 11-5 record. Henry also received 300 carries in the 2022 season, but the Titans went just 7-10, despite over 1,500 rushing yards from their lead back.

Ravens Led The NFL in Rushing Attempts in 2023 With 541

Baltimore totaled 2,661 yards on the ground, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Henry will fit right in with Baltimore, as the Ravens love to run the ball. Baltimore led the NFL in total carries in 2023 with 541, and they did it remarkably without a lead-back in the backfield. They've operated on a running back-by-committee basis over the past couple of years, and even though they added Henry this offseason, Monken suggests they'll continue to rotate their players regardless:

I thought we did a good job last year of rotating the backs. I mean, Gus (Edwards) was powerful, but we split the reps... Now, we had Keaton (Mitchell), who came on, and we had Justice (Hill) and those guys, but I still anticipate the same -- of using all of our backs [and] trying to put them in the best position to be successful.

That might be a smart decision, considering the fact that Henry will be 30 years old next season, and has carried the ball an absurd number of times for his age. However, getting Henry the ball could be the key to the team's success.

Ultimately, Monken does have a point. If Henry is getting the ball 300 times, it means the Ravens have been able to establish their running game throughout the year. History has shown that Henry gets better as he gets the ball more, and it's something the Ravens will have to take advantage of in 2024.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.