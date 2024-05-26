Highlights Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken projects Rashod Bateman will have a "tremendous year".

The Ravens' actions this offseason indicate confidence in Bateman to excel as their true WR2 in 2024.

Bateman's talent and ability make him the primary candidate to replace Odell Beckham Jr.'s lost production.

One of the Baltimore Ravens' biggest limitations throughout Lamar Jackson's career has been the inability to field a deep receiving corps. Tight end Mark Andrews has often served as the two-time MVP's No. 1 option in the passing game, leaving Jackson to make water into wine with a rotating cast on the outside.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes things will be different in 2024. While second-year pro Zay Flowers will likely continue serving as the WR1 and true No. 2 weapon, the mind behind Baltimore's scheme also sees big things in store for 2018 first-round pick Rashod Bateman, who was beset by injuries during Monken's opening months with the team.

As the year went on, Rashod really came on. I've seen tremendous growth [because] he didn't really have an offseason last year, in my mind. I expect a tremendous year out of him.

Bateman has appeared in 34 of a possible 51 regular season games in his career. He missed just one contest in 2023, though, recording 32 receptions, 367 yards and one touchdown in his 16 outings.

Baltimore Is Anticipating An Increase In Bateman's Production

They gave him a new contract before the NFL Draft

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the new league year, Bateman's future in Baltimore was up in the air. His injury history, lack of utilization and natural talent made him an intriguing buy-low option for a number of teams who feature multiple wide receivers more than the Ravens. Yet, despite totaling only 1,167 yards in his three seasons, Bateman earned an extension that will pay him roughly $6.5 million per year after his rookie contract runs out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While top-shelf receivers such as Steve Smith Sr., Anquan Boldin and Derrick Mason have provided quality production in black and purple, the Ravens have never sent a receiver to the Pro Bowl in their 28 seasons of existence.

As mentioned, Baltimore's unique offensive system makes them less dependent on wideouts than other franchises. However, there is still room for Bateman to produce at a higher clip, as Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure for the pastures of South Beach vacated 64 targets. The Ravens also didn't add a receiver on the first two days of the NFL Draft, giving him a clearer path to prosperity.

Ravens WR Depth Chart Zay Flowers Rashod Bateman Nelson Agholor Tylan Wallace Devontez Walker Deonte Harty

After three years of navigating his way through injuries and other big-name additions to the position room, the stage is finally set for Bateman to show off the ability he showcased at the University of Minnesota. As long as he continues avoiding the physical ailments that plagued him in the past, 2024 should be the best season of his young career.

Source: Baltimore Ravens

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.