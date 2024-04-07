Highlights The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles donated a combined $10 million to the Key Bridge Fund.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed after being struck by a cargo vessel on Mar. 26.

The bridge is named after the author of the United States' National Anthem.

The Baltimore Ravens are coming to their city's aid in a time of trouble.

On Friday afternoon, the Ravens and MLB's Baltimore Orioles announced they were each donating $5 million to the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund, created by the Baltimore Community Foundation to, "provide ongoing support to the recovery and resilience efforts for families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities affected by the March 26 Key Bridge tragedy."

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Mar. 26, a cargo vessel attempting to depart the Port of Baltimore crashed into a pier supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Moments later, the bridge partially collapsed. At the time, eight construction workers were on the bridge; two were rescued, but the other six are presumed dead. As of Friday night, only three of the victims' bodies had been recovered.

Both Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti and Orioles' owner Dan Rubenstein released a statement following the donation. Bisciotti's can be seen below.

Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families. We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers intends on partially reopening the bridge's underlying waterway, the Fort McHenry Channel, to one-way traffic by the end of April, and aims to have it entirely open again by the end of May. The incident itself is still under investigation.

Related Kirk Cousins Doesn't Want To Finish His Career Like Shaq Atlanta's new franchise quarterback told one of the greatest players in NBA history that he doesn't want to end his career in a similar fashion.

What Is The Bridge's Significance?

"The Star-Spangled Banner" was crafted in Baltimore

Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Key Bridge, informally known as the Beltway Bridge, connects Dundalk and Hawkins Point in the Baltimore metropolitan area. Construction, beginning in August 1972, took almost five years to complete before first opening on Mar. 23, 1977.

The bridge went by "Outer Harbor Crossing" for much of its construction, but was renamed after Francis Scott Key in 1976. Key, author of "The Star-Spangled Banner", hailed from Frederick, Maryland. He bore witness to the Battle of Baltimore during the War of 1812 and crafted "Defence of Fort M'Henry" after seeing the American Flag still waving over Fort McHenry at dawn following Britain's attack.

The song functioned as an unofficial national anthem for more than a century. President Herbert Hoover finally made it the official anthem in 1931.