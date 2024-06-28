Highlights Patrick Ricard is excited to block for Derrick Henry in Ravens' offense.

Ravens' rushing attack has routinely been productive, but Henry could elevate the unit even further.

The signing of Henry may make the offense unstoppable for 2024 opponents.

Patrick Ricard, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been a dependable yet underrated piece of the Baltimore Ravens offense through his seven seasons of service. The fullback has played a key role in helping the Ravens offense as they've routinely ranked near the top of the league for rushing production.

However, the 30-year-old has never shared the backfield with someone as accomplished as Derrick Henry, who the team signed to a two-year, $16 million deal this offseason. When discussing the opportunity to play with the star ball carrier, Ricard couldn't help but gush:

It’s a dream come true for anyone that has to block in the run game... I’ve been admiring him ever since he’s been in the league. ... Just the things he can do, it’s so unique, so special. He’s just a freak of a person.

Last season, the Ravens dealt with a rotating backfield as plenty of ball carriers sustained injuries throughout the campaign.

Still, the team was able to produce, rushing for a league-leading 156.5 yards per game en route to a 13-4 campaign. So now, with the two-time All-Pro in town taking the majority of the workload, expectations are high.

Can King Henry Reclaim The Throne?

Henry's presence may make this offense unstoppable

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

There were many things wrong with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, but one of the more disappointing outcomes was Henry's struggles as a ball carrier. The back was dealing with a less-than-stellar offensive line, but even he looked to have lost the juice that he once possessed.

Heading to Baltimore, the nine-year veteran will likely need to rely on his frame more as the athleticism starts to wane. Working behind a 311-pound fullback in Ricard though, that shouldn't be an issue. The Maine product discussed a similar sentiment:

I can’t wait until camp where we can actually hit guys and see how the defense can run through me or around me and then have to wrap [Henry]... Then once we get into games, I think it’s going to be a big problem.

The Ravens' rushing attack will no doubt continue to be dangerous, as defenses will, of course, need to respect Lamar Jackson's rushing ability as well, so fully committing to one player (even when they're all in the backfield) could result in disaster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, Lamar Jackson's 29 carries of 10+ yards or more ranked sixth in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey was first, with 44.

Not to mention that the team has pass catchers like Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers to keep the defense off-balanced and uncomfortable throughout each contest. So, while Ricard views the addition as dreamy, Henry's addition to this offense is likely a nightmare for their 2024 opponents.

Source: Baltimore Ravens

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.