Major injuries have occurred on turf in MetLife Stadium, despite the team changing from AstroTurf to FieldTurf in hopes of reducing injuries.

Some NFL players and coaches, including John Harbaugh, Odell Beckham Jr., and the Kelce brothers, have spoken out against turf, citing the increased risk of injuries and calling for grass fields to be implemented instead.

For years, the NFL Players Association and the NFL owners have fought over the proper playing surface: artificial turf vs. natural grass. The players loudly prefer real grass as they feel it causes fewer injuries—especially to the knees and feet—compared to artificial turf. Some owners, on the other hand, utilize turf in their stadiums because it's much cheaper to maintain than real grass.

The American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, which studied 4,801 lower body injuries, concluded that 16 percent more injuries occur on turf versus real grass. They also found non-contact injuries (often severe ligament tears) happen 20% more often on turf! Players and coaches from teams such as the Baltimore Ravens have been outspoken about where they stand in this debate.

The House Of Horrors

In MetLife stadium alone, the home of both the New York Giants and New York Jets, here’s the list of players who have suffered major injuries: Aaron Rodgers, Nick Bosa, Jabril Peppers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Kyle Fuller, Ju'Wuan James, Solomon Thomas and many, many more.

A Week 6 trip to play the Jets for the Philadelphia Eagles also left the team with several major injuries as well. The stadium even changed its turf from AstroTurf to FieldTurf in the hopes the injury rate would decline, but unfortunately, the injuries continue to pile up.

The All Mighty Dollar

Despite the clear evidence against turf, only half of NFL stadiums use natural grass for their playing surface. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the debate on grass vs. turf:

There's good turf fields... But I'm a grass guy, you know, I'm with the players on that. I think grass is natural. It plays better and as much as you can—I just appreciate our owner. You know, Steve Bisciotti, seven, eight years ago, had an opportunity. The players came to him, we were turf, and they just asked him 'Can you make the stadium grass,' and he did it, right away. And just it didn't matter what the cost is. And he spends a lot of money to keep that grass up. So yeah, I'm a grass guy.

As Harbaugh intimates, the debate on grass vs. turf is largely influenced by the financial aspect for the owners, many of whom prefer to risk the injuries and reap the savings instead. Naturally, the players also prefer grass, as linebacker Roquan Smith said recently:

That's definitely been a huge thing with the grass and turf and personally, I'd rather play on actual grass but you know, hey, I'm not the one making the decision but at the end of the day, they can roll the ball out anywhere, concrete. basketball court, or wherever. I'll be there.

Stars Speak Out Against Turf

Some people say the NFL stands for Not For Long, which explains why many players keep their heads down on controversial issues. Of course, there are a few stars willing to speak out against turf. Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a major non-contact knee injury on the turf at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI, has long criticized the use of turf:

You know, it's something that I'm sure people have seen me talk about on Twitter and this and that. And you know, it sounds like I'm the one being the baby and complaining yet, you see a lot of major injuries happen on turf. I mean, it's not even—I don't know, I'll leave the dilemma for the Twitter warriors and all that. But it's just, I mean, just look at the results. Look at how many major injuries have happened on it. It's just not a great surface for players to play on. I think they make enough money to where, you know, putting grass in stadiums is really not that big of a thing. I think it's not hard to keep up with. And I just feel like if we're talking about the safety of players, I think grass would be a better surface area for them. But again, like I say, life throws you curveballs. You just got to adjust... It is what it is. It's not really up to us. But I just think that there's a solution. Whatever it is, I hope that one day, they figure that out.

Swifties Against Turf

Maybe NFL players could get an assist from a very influential group of fans? After Travis Kelce suffered a non-contact ankle injury on turf, the army of Taylor Swift followers joined the fight against turf. On his “New Heights” podcast Kelce expressed his personal feelings on turf:

Take care of your players, man. It is so ridiculous. The ground's harder when you hit it. More concussions happen on turf because of how players' helmets hit the ground. Some cleats grab more, some cleats sit on top of the turf differently to make it more of an unstable surface, which puts more pressure and strain on your joints and your—everything. For real, I do not play around with this s---.

His All-Pro brother Jason Kelce, a center for the Eagles, went as far as to call out the NFL for their cost-cutting ways and also expressed his disdain for turf:

I definitely am aware of which games I'm going to are turf games, and on top of that, whenever we practice on turf, I am—f--- that. I'd rather practice in sleet, snow, thunderstorm with a chance to get struck by lightning than run inside on the turf.

