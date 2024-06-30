Highlights Roger Rosengarten was selected in the second round as an upside pick to potentially slot in at right tackle.

OL coach Ed D'Alessandris shared some encouraging words about the tackle's development so far.

The Ravens are replacing three starters on the offensive line ahead of 2024, so there will be uncertainty about protection.

With the 62nd pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens decided to bolster the trenches by adding Washington offensive tackle, Roger Rosengarten. The former Huskie was a very dependable and athletic pass-blocker who offered plenty of appeal to the league as an intriguing upside lineman prospect.

When speaking to the media, Ed D'Alessandris, the respected offensive line coach shared some encouraging words about the rookie's development through the early stages of the offseason:

Roger is doing a great job... He’s eager, he hustles, he gives good effort, he plays to succeed...You’re going to have some ups. You’re going to have some downs. How are you going to bounce back from some of those opportunities? But I’m glad we have him. He’s a heck of a young man.

With long-time left tackle Ronnie Stanley also recently providing a positive update on his health, the Ravens offensive line is gearing up to help protect a very impressive unit that should have plenty of points in store for the upcoming season.

Discussing Rosengarten's Fit On The OL

The rookie could be in line to start in Week 1

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens offense is looking to be very impressive heading into the season, but there is a legitimate question on how the offensive line performs. Rosengarten is projected to be the team's eventual right tackle, but to start in Week 1, he'll need to outplay veterans Daniel Faalele and Patrick Mekari.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, Roger Rosengarten didn't allow a single sack in his three years at Washington, with a total of 1,641 snaps.

Rebuilding the offensive line won't stop there, as Baltimore will also have two new offensive guards in 2024. Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson were the team's primary starters last season. Now both starting positions are up for grabs, with only Ben Cleveland having played snaps for the current group competing.

Still, D'Alessandris has been one of the most dependable developers of protection in the NFL. While the current starting unit still has plenty of question marks, the fact that the group is led by a trusted coach should bring some peace of mind to Raven fans.

D'Alessandris made it clear that ultimately, it will be John Harbaugh who determines who will start on the offensive line for Baltimore. More questions should be answered later this summer in training camp.

I can't call it. That's going to be the coach's decision at the end of the day. And, right now we don't have any pads [on], so we really don't know how the guys are going to move. Once camp gets rolling and stuff like that, I believe we'll have that starting lineup out there in the reports and stuff like that. So, I don't know. We're going to see.

If the team can get some early contributions out of Rosengarten, then the offense will be looking even better as they go through the upcoming campaign.

Source: Mike Luciano

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.