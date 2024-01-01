Highlights The Baltimore Ravens secured the AFC North and the AFC's No. 1 seed with their win over the Miami Dolphins.

Jackson capped a possible second NFL MVP season by recording his third career perfect passer rating.

The Dolphins suffered injuries to key players, whose absence could impact their ability to make a deep playoff run.

Lamar Jackson followed up his efficient Monday Night Football outing against the San Francisco 49ers by going off for 356 total yards and five touchdown passes in leading his Baltimore Ravens to a 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The victory earned Baltimore (13-3) the AFC North division title and the conference's No. 1 seed for just the second time in franchise history (2019).

The Ravens now have the option of resting their starters in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers without suffering repercussions in their seeding. Miami, meanwhile, could end up traveling on Super Wild Card weekend because of the loss.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens made a statement against the Dolphins

Lamer Jackson recorded a perfect passer rating for the third time in his career

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson began his 2019 NFL MVP campaign by putting up a perfect passer rating in a five-touchdown performance against the Dolphins and likely ended what is currently projected to be his second MVP season in the same fashion.

A number of analysts have knocked his candidacy, contingent more upon his true value to the Ravens' attack than raw production, because he hadn't recorded an abundance of eye-popping statistical totals. That argument has seemingly reached a resounding demise.

Jackson's passing metrics — 18/21 (85.7%), 321 yards, five touchdowns — earned him a perfect passer rating for the third time, tying him for the third-most such games in NFL history and the most in league history in which the quarterback attempted 15-plus passes.

He also has the three most recent outings with both a perfect passer rating and more touchdown passes than incompletions.

For what it's worth, Jackson appears much more focused on what's to come than his own individual accolades and what his team has already accomplished.

The Dolphins lost the game short-term and potentially multiple defenders long-term

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Miami held a 10-7 advantage over Baltimore on the scoreboard after the first quarter but was outscored 49-9 over the game's final 37 minutes.

Despite the immense deficit, the Dolphins kept a few of their most important players on the field through the later stages and paid the price.

Star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is feared to have suffered a torn ACL after crumbling to the turf with approximately three minutes left in regulation and had to be assisted onto the injury cart.

That was after cornerback Xavien Howard had already departed the contest due to a foot injury in the first quarter. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in his postgame presser that, in hindsight, he would have taken Chubb off the field.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also ruled questionable to return at one point due to a left shoulder injury but later told reporters, "[it's] good, just sore."

The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills in what now amounts to an AFC East championship game in their regular-season finale. The winner of the affair could be as high as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, with the loser potentially falling to the No. 6 seed.