The team lost key figures in the offseason, including assistant coach Anthony Weaver and 15 players to free agency.

Orr led inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith to strong stats in 2022 and aims to solidify the defense with Justin Madubuike under his leadership.

Despite Zach Orr's young age, the Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams reports that the new defensive coordinator has already earned the locker room's respect.

John Harbaugh, the Ravens' head coach, promoted Orr to defensive coordinator. The 32-year-old was formerly the coach for the inside linebackers, having spent two years on the job.

It is Orr's first time as a defensive coordinator, but that is another statistic that wouldn't keep him down. In Thursday's edition of The Insiders, the Ravens' veteran safety said:

He definitely has the respect of the room," Williams said. "He comes in every day and puts in that time and that work -- age is just a number -- you put in that time and that effort to come out and be the best at your role as he did as a player, he's gonna do as a coach. I have the utmost respect for him; the way he presents himself, the way he carries himself, how he coaches us and how he listens to whatever we have to say.

However, DC Mike Macdonald's departure during the 2024 offseason saw Orr take up the role. Orr is the second-youngest DC, only behind the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who is two years younger.

Ravens Defense to Remain Solid Despite Woes

Orr can keep the defensive unit in check

Aside from Macdonald, the Ravens have lost some key figures in their defensive unit during the 2024 off-season. One of those key figures is Anthony Weaver.

Weaver signed for the Miami Dolphins on February 3, leaving his duties as assistant head coach/defensive line coach. Weaver joined the Dolphins to become their new defensive coordinator for the 2024 season.

The Ravens also lost 15 players in free agency this offseason, the highest in the NFL alongside the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report from ESPN. Among the players to use the exit door was Pro Bowl inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Under Orr's leadership in 2022, Ravens ILBs Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith were one of only two sets of LB teammates to record at least 60 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception after Week 9. Queen registered a career and team-high 117 tackles along with career highs in sacks (5), QBHs (14), INTs (2) and PD (6).

From the defensive unit, the Ravens also lost Geno Stone, who emerged as the NFL runner-up for interceptions last season.

Zach Orr Coaching Career Stats Category Total Career record 70-45-0 Win percentage (%) 60.87 Playoff record 2-5 Playoff win percentage 28.57

However, Orr will hope to get the best out of franchise players like Justin Madubuike. Kyle Hamilton is on track to recover from offseason surgery. Williams is also onboard to solidify the team's defensive energy.

Madubuike also was excited to have Orr lead the team’s defense. He said:

I feel like it makes the guys in the locker room [tip] their hat to [defensive coordinator] Zach [Orr] and respect him in a sense of he’s been there, he’s done that, [and] he knows what it takes to win in this league. He’s been on championship teams. So, at the end of the day, it gives his voice more of an impact, in terms of my teammates. [There are] just more ears to listen to him, for sure, so we can all be on the same page and just attack as a wolfpack.

