Highlights Star tight-end Mark Andrews will not play against the Houston Texans due to his injured ankle.

Isaiah Likely has performed well as a replacement for Andrews and will still have an offensive role when Andrews returns.

The Ravens will also be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who last played in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins.

After earning the AFC's first seed and a bye during the first week of the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans this weekend. According to Ian Rapoport, the team will do so without star tight-end Mark Andrews, who needs another week to let his injured ankle heal.

There was some optimism that Andrews would be a game-time decision this week and possibly return. The team and the player, however, felt that would create too much of a risk.

Andrews expects to play next week

Isaiah Likely has done a terrific job filling in

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Andrews has been out of the lineup since injuring his ankle in a mid-November game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was off to another great start as in the 10 games he played he recorded 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns.

After news broke that Andrews had been designated for return last week during the team's playoff bye, there was speculation it would lead to the 28-year-old playing in the divisional round.

The star tight end told reporters on Wednesday:

If I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go. If I feel like I'm close but not there, let these guys go and hopefully get [there] next weekend.

In Andrews' absence, second-year tight end Isaiah Likely has filled in well. Likely has found a way to make big plays by providing a spark as a speedy receiving threat from the tight end position. Through the final five weeks of the regular season, Likely recorded five receiving touchdowns (tied-first amongst all skill players) and the fourth most receiving yards by a tight end.

Isaiah Likely stats in last five games Isaiah Likely Receptions Yards Touchdowns Stats 17 282 5

The Ravens will also be without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The defender last played during the New Year's Eve blowout of the Miami Dolphins. Humphey's calf injury may take some time to heal as the cornerback did not practice at all this week.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.