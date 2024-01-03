Highlights The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have had an intense rivalry ever since the Ravens joined the NFL in 1996, with the Steelers leading the all-time series 34-25.

Some of the top matchups between these two teams include games decided in the dying seconds, games with big plays, games with bone-crunching hits, and games with everything on the line.

The rivalry has seen controversial moments and memorable plays, such as a disputed touchdown in 2008 and a last-minute deep pass in 2010 that propelled the Steelers to victory.

Animosity is not generally a celebrated sentiment, but it certainly is when it comes to NFL rivalries. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have fostered a rivalry that has become an NFL staple due to its equal measures of animosity and begrudging mutual respect.

Since Mike Tomlin took the Steelers job in 2007 and John Harbaugh became the head coach of the Ravens prior to the 2008 season, these teams have combined to appear in six AFC Championship games and three Super Bowls, with each franchise claiming one Super Bowl victory.

We take a look back at some of the most memorable matchups in a rivalry that has become as storied as any in just over 27 years of hostilities. And when we say hostilities, we mean it in every sense of the word.

10 September 29, 2008 — Steelers 23 Baltimore 20 ( HIGHLIGHTS

While these former AFC Central members had produced some intense battles prior to their Week 4 Monday Night Football contest in 2008, this was the night the rivalry truly began.

Late in the second quarter, Baltimore (2-0) rookie quarterback Joe Flacco tossed the first TD pass of his career to tight end Daniel Wilcox, pushing the Ravens to a 13-3 advantage at halftime. This ultimately set the stage for what would become a theme of the earliest Harbaugh/Tomlin affairs: Baltimore taking a lead, but failing to shut the door.

Pittsburgh (2-1) notched touchdowns on consecutive snaps late in the third quarter, as Ben Roethlisberger’s 38-yard TD pass to Santonio Holmes was immediately followed up with a LaMarr Woodley 7-yard sack, scoop, and score to move the Steelers ahead 17-13.

Ravens running back LeRon McClain’s 2-yard bulldozing of Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons eventually tied things 20-20 with 4:02 remaining in regulation. The first-ever matchup pitting Harbaugh against Tomlin on the sidelines and Roethlisberger against Flacco under center ended on a Jeff Reed 46-yard field goal in overtime, giving the Steelers an early leg up in the AFC North race.

9 10 December 2017 — Pittsburgh 39 Baltimore 38 ( HIGHLIGHTS

Defense has and forever will define this rivalry. But on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 of the 2017 season, the offenses had their day. Pittsburgh (10-2) came firing out of the gate, racing out to a 14-0 margin early in the second quarter on what was already Le'Veon Bell’s second TD of the night.

But the Ravens (7-5) mounted a comeback, outscoring the Steelers 31-3 from that point through the end of the third quarter to bring an 11-point edge into the game’s final frame. After nine Steelers points cut the deficit to two, Baltimore trudged its way to a 38-29 edge on a 9-yard scamper by Javorius “Buck” Allen with 7:44 to go.

But in the end, it wasn’t enough to leave the Steel City with a win. A third TD from Bell coupled with a Chris Boswell 46-yard field goal with only 42 seconds left in the game sealed Pittsburgh’s third AFC North crown in four seasons.

8 28 November 2013 — Baltimore 22 Pittsburgh 20 ( HIGHLIGHTS

This “Sunday Night Football on Thanksgiving” matchup was atypical, as each squad came into the game with a losing record of 5-6. The cliché “you can throw out the record books” doesn’t refer to this specific situation, but ended up fitting the bill as both again rose to the occasion of a primetime battle.

Baltimore jumped in front 7-0 on Flacco’s 7-yard strike to Torrey Smith in the opening quarter, and led 13-0 in the third after a 34-yard field goal from Justin Tucker. Pittsburgh answered with a TD on its next drive, as Roethlisberger connected with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders from eight yards away.

The ensuing kickoff brought a memorable moment that nearly swayed the game’s result. The Ravens’ returner, Jacoby Jones, fielded the kick and busted through the Steelers' coverage unit, finding himself alone as he traversed the Pittsburgh sideline. As he neared the Steelers 38-yard line, he had to divert from his path because Tomlin had wandered onto the field. Jones got tackled by Cortez Allen on the play, and the Pittsburgh defense held the Baltimore offense to a field goal.

Theories abound on Tomlin’s intentions during the runback (you can hear his recounting here), including from Ravens players postgame. The four points they believed they missed out on didn’t cost them though, as a potential game-tying two-point conversion—and the Steelers’ chances of winning—went through the arms of Sanders late in the fourth quarter.

7 6 November 2011 — Baltimore 23 Pittsburgh 20 ( HIGHLIGHTS

An uncharacteristic second meeting in the first half of a season saw Pittsburgh (6-2) looking to rebound from a 35-7 thrashing Baltimore (5-2) dealt them in Week 1. The first half of Sunday Night Football in Week 9 saw five field goals and zero touchdowns, with Billy Cundiff putting the Ravens in front 9-6 on a 51-yard attempt that ended the second quarter. Baltimore expanded its lead in quarter three when Ray Rice punched in a TD from four yards out, and carried a 16-6 score into the fourth.

Ravens fans quickly got the unfortunately familiar and uncomfortable sense of deja-vu from past seasons in regulation’s final 15 minutes. The Steelers cut their deficit to three on a Rashard Mendenhall TD run, then vaulted ahead on a 25-yard TD pass from Roethlisberger to Mike Wallace.

But in year four of his career, Flacco was up to the challenge. After years of late Pittsburgh touchdowns burying Baltimore (more on those to come), he orchestrated a 13-play, 92-yard drive capped by a 26-yard TD pass to Torrey Smith with eight seconds to go. The win gave the Ravens their first season sweep of the Steelers with Harbaugh and Flacco at the helm, and proved to be the tiebreaker for the duo’s first AFC North title.

6 5 December 2010 — Pittsburgh 13 Baltimore 10 ( HIGHLIGHTS

11 months prior to actually sending some demons packing, Baltimore (8-3) looked to put itself in the driver’s seat for the AFC North on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. The Ravens had already defeated Pittsburgh (8-3) on the road earlier in the year, and connected on their first punch of this meeting a tick under two minutes into the game when Flacco hit Anquan Boldin for a 14-yard TD.

With the defense pitching a first half shutout, the raucous Baltimore crowd believed the tide was finally turning in the Ravens’ favor. Unfortunately for them, they’d have to wait. Baltimore’s offense only mustered three points following that initial scoring drive, and Roethlisberger teamed up with Isaac Redman for a 9-yard TD with 2:51 remaining in the game to take the lead.

This came just two plays after Flacco suffered a critical strip sack at the hands of legendary safety Troy Polamalu. The Steelers moved a game ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North with the win, and claimed first in the division as a result on their way to their second Super Bowl appearance in three years.

5 25 December 2016 — Pittsburgh 31 Baltimore 27 ( HIGHLIGHTS

A Christmas Sunday packed with NFL action was capped off by yet another fantastic game between these two teams. Pittsburgh (9-5) would again claim AFC North supremacy with a win, but was in danger of missing the playoffs if defeated. Meanwhile, Baltimore (8-6) would take the AFC North lead on the head-to-head tiebreaker with a victory, but be eliminated from playoff contention altogether with a loss.

Everything was on the line, and both teams played like it. They remained within one possession of one another through three quarters and 42 seconds of the fourth before Justin Tucker made it a 20-10 score on a 23-yard field goal. Just 2:37 of game time later, it would be a one score game again as LeVeon Bell found the end zone from seven yards away.

Bell would score another TD from seven yards out nearly four-and-a-half minutes after that, giving Pittsburgh a 24-20 edge. The lead would change hands a second time in the frame when fullback Kyle Juszczyk would not be denied on his 10-yard TD run, moving Baltimore back in front 27-24 with 1:08 remaining.

On this night though, all Ravens fans found in their stocking was coal. Roethlisberger completed all eight of his non-spike pass attempts on the ensuing drive, taking the Steelers down the field in just 59 seconds.

The final completion went to Antonio Brown, who pushed his way past three Ravens defenders to break the plane of the end zone and send Heinz Field into a frenzy. Brown's “Immaculate Extension” propelled Pittsburgh to what remains its most recent AFC Championship game appearance.

4 2014 AFC Wild Card — Baltimore 30 Pittsburgh 17 ( HIGHLIGHTS

The Ravens (10-6) clinched the final AFC playoff spot in 2014 by defeating the Cleveland Browns in their regular season finale. Their reward was a fourth playoff trip to Heinz Field, a place they had not won at in three prior postseason tries and at which they had just been beaten 43-23 two months prior.

Baltimore did defeat Pittsburgh (11-5) 26-6 all the way back in Week 2 of the regular season though, leaving no true indication of which way things would go. The first half was the defensive struggle fans had come to expect, with Shaun Suisham’s 47-yard field goal making it 10-9 Ravens at halftime.

Three plays after a Justin Tucker 52-yard field goal made the score 23-15 Baltimore, Roethlisberger’s dump off to running back Ben Tate deflected to linebacker Terrell Suggs, who squeezed the ball between his legs for an interception. Flacco found tight end Crockett Gillmore on the next snap for a 21-yard TD to essentially wrap things up for the Ravens.

3 14 December 2008 — Pittsburgh 13 Baltimore 9 ( HIGHLIGHTS

Part two of Harbaugh's and Flacco's first foray into the Baltimore/Pittsburgh rivalry was the embodiment of what these clashes would come to be over the next decade plus. After winning the first matchup in overtime, the now visiting Steelers (10-3) entered Charm City aiming to clinch the AFC North.

The Ravens (9-4) struggled immensely on offense, recording just 202 total yards in the game. Despite this, Baltimore got inside the Pittsburgh 10-yard line three times. But the Steelers forced them to settle for a field goal on each occasion.

While the Pittsburgh defense was having its way against a rookie Flacco, the Ravens’ own stellar defensive unit was thwarting the Steelers offense all the same. Through three quarters, Roethlisberger and Co. had mustered only 165 yards themselves, 68 of which came on their lone scoring drive.

But things began clicking in the fourth. A nine-play, 54-yard output ended in a Jeff Reed 30-yard field goal, bringing the score to 9-6 for Baltimore. Big Ben then carried Pittsburgh down the field on a 12-play, 92-yard march that culminated in a third down TD pass to Santonio Holmes with 43 ticks left in regulation, giving the Steelers the division title.

In what may be the most controversial play of the rivalry, Holmes was initially ruled to be short of the goal line on the field. But replay review overturned the call, giving the explanation through official Walt Coleman that, “...the receiver had two feet down in the end zone, with possession of the ball. We have a touchdown.”

Harbaugh could be seen on the broadcast speaking to Coleman after the call was overturned with no mention of the ball’s position in regard to the goal line, saying, “There’s no way you just did that. There’s no way.”

2 2008 AFC Championship — Pittsburgh 23 Baltimore 14 ( HIGHLIGHTS

The Steelers earned the AFC’s No. 2 seed behind a 12-4 record, trailing only the Tennessee Titans (13-3). Despite the two losses to Pittsburgh, the Ravens (11-5) managed to get the No. 6 seed and play postseason football as well. Baltimore’s 27-9 win over Miami in the wild card round then set up a date with the Titans.

The Ravens earned their second-ever AFC Championship berth on Matt Stover’s 43-yard field goal in a 13-10 upset victory on divisional round Saturday. When the Steelers defeated the San Diego Chargers 35-24 the next day, round three of the league’s most physical rivalry was set to commence.

A pair of chain-moving pass plays to Hines Ward on successive drives led to two first quarter field goals for Pittsburgh. The 6-0 lead would remain as such until a 3rd-and-9 pass from Roethlisberger to Holmes, who weaved his way through the Baltimore defense for a 65-yard TD and a 13-0 advantage.

But the Ravens crawled back, managing to slice the deficit to 16-14 on Willis McGahee’s second TD run of the game, though McGahee would later be sent to the hospital after a bone-crunching hit from Ryan Clark. Baltimore got the ball back with a chance to take the lead, but Polamalu made his presence felt, intercepting an errant Flacco pass and maneuvering his way into the end zone for a 40-yard pick-six.

The play locked up a Super Bowl appearance for the Steelers, who would claim their NFL-best sixth Super Bowl victory two weeks later in a 27-23 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

1 2010 AFC Divisional — Pittsburgh 31 Baltimore 24 ( HIGHLIGHTS

Just like two years prior, the Steelers win in the second regular season matchup against Baltimore set them up to host a playoff game after a first-round bye. With the No. 6 seed New York Jets winning on wild card weekend alongside the No. 5 seed Ravens, John Harbaugh’s bunch got the pleasure of making their second trek to Heinz Field for playoff football in three seasons.

Unlike previous iterations, there were a healthy number of points scored in this one. But the offenses didn’t do the table setting. Two first half touchdowns for Baltimore came on and after forced fumbles; two third quarter touchdowns and an early fourth quarter field goal for Pittsburgh were the result of two fumbles and interception. Billy Cundiff’s 24-yard field goal evened the score at 24-24 with 3:54 remaining as the two franchises again traded blows.

After sacking Roethlisberger on a first-and-10 play, then forcing an incompletion on second down, the Ravens appeared to be in great position to get the ball back to Flacco around the two-minute warning. But on third-and-19, Big Ben uncorked a deep ball down the right sideline.

It wasn’t intended for Hines Ward, Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders or even Antwaan Randle El, but rookie sixth-round pick Antonio Brown. The former Central Michigan Chippewa planted his name firmly on the NFL radar by pinning the ball to his helmet after he raced past the cornerback and safety for a gain of 58 yards. Pittsburgh would score the go-ahead TD moments later and advance to the AFC Championship for the fourth time in Roethlisberger’s career.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.