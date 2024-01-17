Highlights The Ravens secondary poses a tough challenge for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has low interception rates but will face Baltimore's defense, which has the most takeaways in the league.

Houston's home and road splits are a cause for concern, as they perform significantly better at home and face a difficult road matchup against the Ravens.

Baltimore can win by forcing turnovers and attacking through the air, while Houston's best chance is to effectively run the ball and win the turnover battle.

After obliterating the Cleveland Browns at home, the Houston Texans travel to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the Divisional round.

In a rematch from the season opener, the presumptive MVP takes on the likely offensive rookie of the year in C.J. Stroud. Although the Ravens easily handled the Texans 25-9 in September, there’s probably very little we can take away from that early-season contest.

Matchup: (1) Baltimore Ravens vs. (4) Houston Texans

Date: Saturday, January 20

Time: 4:30PM EST

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Broadcast: ESPN/ABC

Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.)/DAZN (Canada)

BetMGM and other sportsbooks have installed the Texans as 9.5-point underdogs. Houston’s shaky home and road splits, along with a depleted wide receiver core, weigh heavily on that large spread. The top-seeded Ravens also present difficult matchups for the precocious Texans.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds Team Moneyline Spread Total Baltimore Ravens -455 -9.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Houston Texans +340 +9.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

Here’s everything you need to know about the Texans-Ravens divisional playoff game.

Key matchups

The Ravens secondary vs. Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Stroud deserves heaps of credit for dissecting the best pass defense in the NFL in the Wild Card round. Now he faces an even tougher test against the number one defense as ranked by DVOA.

While the Browns' defense feasted on some of the league’s weaker offenses, Baltimore absolutely suffocated some of the most explosive units in the league. The Ravens allowed an average of just 14.6 points against the 49ers (third-ranked scoring offense), Dolphins (second), and Lions (fifth), three of the most potent squads in the NFL.

This will truly be an immovable object going against an unstoppable force: the Ravens force the most takeaways per game (1.8) while Stroud owns the lowest interception percentage (1.0%) of any quarterback. Even in his first game as a pro, Stroud avoided a turnover despite throwing 44 passes against the opportunistic Ravens.

However, they did sack the rookie QB five times on their way to the league's second-best sack percentage on the year (8.7%). Stroud is clearly a quick study, but Houston’s 7.1 QB sacked percentage ranked as the 11th highest rate. If Baltimore can consistently pressure Stroud, he’ll be hard-pressed not to throw any interceptions against a team that has forced at least one in all but three games this year.

Not to mention the fact that Stroud's weapons cache could be severely depleted, as both Tank Dell and Noah Brown are on IR while Robert Woods and John Metchie III were both on the team's Wednesday injury report.

Team Betting Trends

Houston’s home and road splits are a cause for concern

After hiring DeMeco Ryans, the Texans heavily invested in the 2023 NFL draft to great success. Of course, youth often comes with some downsides, like Stroud’s jarring home and road splits:

C.J. Stroud Home/Road Splits Category Home Road W-L Record 6-2 3-4 Yards/Game 276.2 (4th) 231.7 (14th) TDs 17 (T-4th) 6 (19th) Completion % 65.5 (T-19th) 62.0 (18th) Yards/Attempt 8.9 (3rd) 7.3 (T-6th) Passer Rating 108.3 (4th) 91.5 (11th)

As a team, they also average just 19.5 points per game on the road compared to 24.5 at home. Houston’s defense travels better than their offense, but they haven’t really been tested, thanks to a schedule that pitted them against the fourth-easiest group of offenses this season, according to ftnfantasy.

Houston Texans Trends:

Texans are 7-5 against non-division opponents

Texans are 3-2 as road underdogs

Houston is 1-5 against top 10 pass defenses

Houston is 2-4 against opponents top 10 in sacks

Texans are 8-5 against AFC opponents

Baltimore Ravens Trends:

Baltimore is 6-2 as a home favorite

Ravens have 2nd-best sack percentage (8.6%)

Ravens tied for most takeaways (31)

Baltimore is 10-1 against non-division opponents

Under is 8-4 when Ravens play AFC opponents

How Baltimore can win

Force turnovers and attack through the air

For years, people questioned Lamar Jackson’s ability to pass from the pocket. This season, he silenced any doubts about his ability as a passer, throwing for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He also went for career highs in completion percentage (67.2) and yards per attempt (8.0).

The latter two stats rising in tandem show that Jackson has not only worked on his accuracy, but he's been able to throw the ball deeper down the field on a regular basis while maintaining that accuracy, which is no small feat.

That total yardage through the air is nothing special by today's standards, but when you add another 821 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, that’s good for sixth in total offense despite playing one fewer game than four guys ahead of him.

Finally, with real weapons on the outside like Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. combined with a modern passing scheme from offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Ravens have unleashed Jackson’s full potential. Opposing defenses now face a litany of options on every play that stretch them beyond the breaking point.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens simply need to do what they do: rush the passer. Stroud has been having an all-time rookie campaign, but he's still a young freshman in the NFL with only one game of playoff experience, and he didn't even really have to play for half of that one.

Pressure generally results in turnovers, and Stroud is not an exception to that rule. It will be on defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to cook up some blitzes and stunts to allow guys like team sack leader Justin Madubuike to get up in Stroud's face and make him uncomfortable. If Houston doesn't turn it over, they've got a real shot here. If they turn it over just once, they'll be in tough, but if they have two turnovers, Baltimore is almost certain to emerge victorious.

How Houston can win

Get RB Devin Singletary going, use play-action

Stroud blew away even the most unrealistic expectations for his rookie year. To beat the Ravens, he’ll have to do even more. They’ll need to get the ball out of his hands early to avoid Baltimore’s elite pressure rates without turning the ball over against an ever-shifting group of ball hawks.

The Ravens rank 25th in opponent yards per rush attempt (4.5). Unfortunately, Houston’s 29th in yards per rush (3.7), so they're not set up well to take advantage of that Baltimore weakness. However, Texans’ best bet is still to run the ball effectively with Devin Singletary, so they can keep Jackson off the field and set up play-action shots to big-play threat Nico Collins.

Singletary has come on strong in the second half of the season since he was tapped as the feature back, relegating Dameon Pierce to a backup role. The former Buffalo Bill has been top 10 in the league in rushing since he took over the Texans' backfield 10 weeks ago, and he had a solid game against the Browns in the postseason, rushing for 66 yards on 5.1 yards a tote. They'll need a similar level of efficiency against Baltimore.

Devin Singletary RB Ranks Over Final 10 Games Category Singletary Rank Rush Yards 715 7th Yards/Attempt 4.3 T-13th TD 4 T-17th

They also desperately need to win the turnover battle to pull off the upset on the road. They were middle of the pack in terms of forcing turnovers (24, tied for 16th) but even when they led the league with 19 sacks over the final five weeks, that pressure resulted in just six turnovers. What may give them solace is looking at some of Jackson's splits this season.

There aren't many situations where Jackson hasn't excelled, but we can find some where he's struggled a little bit more than usual. For example, six of Lamar's seven interceptions came against AFC opponents, and he struggled against the AFC South specifically, throwing just two touchdowns against three picks in those four games.

Houston would also do well to prepare thoroughly for Jackson in play-action sets, where his passer rating jumps from 99.5 on non-play-action throws to 124.6 when he throws following a fake. He also struggled with the no-huddle offense this year, going just 12-for-22 with a 71.0 passer rating in those situations. Jumping on the Ravens early could force Baltimore to go no huddle, which could be a positive for the Texans.

Last but not least, if the Texans want to stop Baltimore's passing game, they need to stifle the running game on first and second down to create third and long situations. When Jackson throws on third and long, he hasn't been nearly as effective, posting a 77.6 passer rating on 3rd and 7-9 and an 88.4 rating on 3rd and 10+.

Injury reports

Ravens could be getting top offensive playmaker back right on time

Both teams come into this matchup decidedly less than healthy. The Ravens had nearly 10 players on their Wednesday injury report, and the Texans had a baker's dozen for their part.

The big story here, however, is whether or not All-Pro Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who has been out since mid-November, will be able to suit up and make an impact on Saturday. Here are the key injuries for both sides heading into the weekend:

Key Injuries For Ravens-Texans Player Injury Status Mark Andrews, TE (BAL) Ankle LP (Tuesday) Zay Flowers, WR (BAL) Calf LP (Tuesday) Maron Humphrey, CB (BAL) Calf DNP (Tuesday) Tylan Wallace, WR (BAL) Knee DNP (Tuesday) Jerry Hughes, DE (HOU) Ankle DNP (Wednesday) Sheldon Rankins, DT (HOU) Ribs/Shoulder DNP (Wednesday) Will Anderson Jr., DE (HOU) Ankle DNP (Wednesday) Jonathan Greenard, DE (HOU) Ankle DNP (Wednesday) John Metchie III, WR (HOU) Foot LP (Wednesday) Robert Woods, WR (HOU) Hip LP (Wednesday) Denzel Perryman, LB (HOU) Ribs LP (Wednesday)

The Texans exceeded any and all reasonable expectations in their first season under Ryans. They hit home runs on their two biggest swings in the draft (Stroud and Anderson) and the future looks blindingly bright.

However, they are facing a Ravens team primed for a Super Bowl run. Playing a true contender on the road will likely be a painful learning experience for the neophyte Texans.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All odds courtesy of BetMGM.