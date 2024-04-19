Highlights Baltimore is willing to trade the No. 30 pick, but it will take a real haul to get them to budge.

Baltimore is seeking draft depth to replace key players they lost this offseason.

Top QBs will likely gone by the 10th pick, so the Ravens hope a team lower on the draft board will get desperate.

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the more highly valued assets in all of football: a franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson, who is signed to a long-term deal. The team has nine picks in the upcoming draft but wouldn't mind grabbing a few more—but only for the right price.

General manager Eric DeCosta said during a recent press conference:

All things being equal, if you trade out of the first round, I think that you should get a premium if you're going to do that, to give up that additional year.

Six years ago, the Ravens traded for the 32nd selection in the 2018 Draft to select Jackson out of Louisville. The move looks quite shrewd, as Jackson is now a two-time league MVP, winning the award in 2019 and 2023.

Related Baltimore Ravens 2024 Mock Draft: Pick Predictions and Team Needs The Ravens' aspirations for 2024 are high, and a strong 2024 NFL Draft can help propel the team to the next level. Here's how they can do it.

Late First-Round Picks are Valuable to Teams Looking to Draft Quarterbacks

The Ravens pick 30th in the 2024 NFL Draft

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens weren't just trading up because they liked Jackson as a player; there was also a benefit to taking him in the first round. First-round rookies have a fifth-year option on their contracts, and that can be very impactful when trying to build a team around a rookie QB contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Lamar Jackson has won 62 games since 2018, the third-best figure in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The top four quarterbacks in the draft will likely be gone by the 10th pick and certainly won't last to the Ravens selection at 30. Baltimore hopes a team will fall in love with Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix and see enough value in having an extra year on their rookie signal-caller to trade back into the first round to get him.

The Ravens lost several key players this offseason, including linemen Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson, and Morgan Moses. They also lost defensive studs Patrick Queen, Geno Stone, and Jadeveon Clowney. They like many of the players behind their lost free agents, but they will need to add depth.

Ravens Key Free Agent Losses Player Position New Team Patrick Queen Linebacker Pittsburgh Steelers Geno Stone Safety Cincinnati Bengals Jadeveon Clowney Edge Carolina Panthers Gus Edwards Running Back Los Angeles Chargers Kevin Zeitler Guard Detroit Lions John Simpson Guard New York Jets J.K. Dobbins Running Back Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore is not looking for the final piece to put them over the top; they already have a star-studded roster. But the team is looking for draft depth to replace those lost pieces and maintain their success over a long period. Expect the Ravens to be talking up Nix and Penix Jr. at the NFL Draft even more than Jim Harbaugh has been singing J.J. McCarthy's praises this offseason.

At the moment, GIVEMESPORT has the Ravens staying right where they are at No. 30 and selecting Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton to shore up an offensive line that lost 60 percent of its 2023 starters this offseason.

Source: Jamison Hensley

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.