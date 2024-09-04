Key Takeaways Needing a play-maker on the outside, the Baltimore Ravens used their first round pick in 2023 on Zay Flowers.

Flowers would go on to have an excellent season, and ended up being one of the best rookies in a talented receiver class.

Flowers is in a solid situation for his second season, and could make the biggest jump of any second-year receiver.

In dire need of help at receiver, the Baltimore Ravens selected Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft . Flowers was the third receiver off the board, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston being selected with the two picks ahead of him.

Despite being the third receiver taken in his class, Flowers had a better season than both of the two receivers selected ahead of him. He was a key contributor to one of the best teams in the NFL last year, and nearly helped lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl .

Flowers had some questions heading into his NFL career, but he quieted his doubters with a solid rookie season, and ended up being one of the best receivers in his entire rookie class. Now, he's got a solid chance to take the biggest leap of any second-year receiver during the 2024 season, a year that should be very exciting for the Ravens.

How Did Flowers Compare to The Other Rookie WRs?

Flowers was part of a stacked rookie WR class

While Flowers was better than the two receivers selected ahead of him, he was far from the only talented rookie in the entire class. The player selected immediately after him, Jordan Addison , had a very solid season with the Minnesota Vikings .

Top 5 2023 Rookie WR Stat Flowers Nacua Addison Rice Reed Receptions 77 105 70 79 64 Receiving Yards 858 1,486 911 938 793 Yards per Reception 11.1 14.2 13.0 11.9 12.4 Receiving TD 5 6 10 7 8

Further down in the draft, players like Rashee Rice , Jayden Reed , Tank Dell , Puka Nacua , Josh Downs , and Dontayvion Wicks all had excellent rookie years. In short, the 2023 rookie wide receiver class turned out to be extremely deep and talented. Most drafts have a lot of talent at receiver, but this one was especially deep.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite being selected all the way down in the fifth round, Puka Nacua was by far the best rookie receiver. With 1,486 receiving yards, Nacua set the record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history. He also set a new rookie mark for receptions, with 105.

For some of these players, the argument could definitely be made that they were more successful in their rookie seasons than Flowers was. Guys like Nacua, Rice, Dell, and Addison could all have that argument made. However, there are reasons to believe Flowers will see the most growth in year two.

Why Flowers Will See the Most Year-2 Growth

Despite many other talented second-year receivers, Flowers has the most potential for growth

Now, Flowers might not finish the year as the best receiver statistically. Still, he has the best chance to truly grow his game.

Most of the reasoning for that resides with the fact that he'll be a bigger focal point in the Ravens' offense than some of the other second-year receivers will be in theirs. Nacua has obviously earned the trust of his quarterback Matthew Stafford , but with Cooper Kupp healthy again, he'll naturally be set to see fewer targets.

The same could be said about players like Rice, Dell, Addison, and Reed.

While Rice likely won't have to worry about being suspended during the 2024 season, he will have many more talented receivers on his team than he did in 2023. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, it's hard to doubt that Rice will see a decrease in any stat category, but Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy should take away some targets.

Dell and Reed see themselves in similar positions. With Stefon Diggs now in Houston, and Nico Collins on the roster, Dell will likely be the third option. Reed sees a similar struggle, with Christian Watson , Wicks, and Romeo Doubs on his team.

Finally, while Addison had a great rookie year, most of his production came with Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball. Once Cousins was injured and the quarterback play was a bit worse, Addison's production dropped significantly. With Sam Darnold at quarterback for the 2024 season, it's hard to see Addison improving much after his 2023 performance.

Flowers is the only one out of all these receivers who will see a potentially bigger role this year. Baltimore's second-leading receiver from 2023, Odell Beckham Jr. , isn't on the roster anymore. While Mark Andrews will get a ton of looks at tight end, it shouldn't be enough to take much attention away from Flowers.

Flowers is set up to have a massive role in the Ravens' offense, and has a great chance to see the most growth of any second-year receiver.

