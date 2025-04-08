In an era of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires and other iconic Arsenal stars, Ray Parlour may not have been the most glamorous name to represent the club during their Invincibles era, but he certainly was a key part of the success Arsene Wenger enjoyed at Highbury.

Breaking into the team a little before the Frenchman arrived in England, the hardworking midfielder will be remembered as one of the north London side's most underrated players. His record of 333 Premier League appearances for the Gunners has not been surpassed by any other player in the club's history.

He made those minutes count as well, winning three league titles with Arsenal, not to mention four FA Cups and a League Cup. Having spent so long at the top, he played in many memorable occasions and during a Q&A with JBI Training, Parlour spoke about the two 'toughest opponents' he ever faced.

Ray Parlour Called Stuart Pearce a True Hardman

"He would really try to rattle you"