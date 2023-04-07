Ray Parlour has caused a stir with his Liverpool/Arsenal combined XI.

The two sides clash at Anfield on Sunday with the Gunners looking for their first league win away at Liverpool since 2012.

But they will go into the match with every confidence of doing just that.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear at the top of the table, while Liverpool are languishing in eight without a win in their last three matches.

Ray Parlour's combined Arsenal/Liverpool XI

It's probably no surprise, then, that when asked to name his Liverpool and Arsenal combined XI, Parlour picked more players from north London than Merseyside.

In fact, Parlour opted for NINE players from Mikel Arteta's side with just two from Jurgen Klopp's team.

We'll allow Parlour to explain his selections...

“Looking at current form, it has to be all Arsenal, except for Virgil van Dijk. I know he isn’t playing great, but you would get him in alongside Gabriel, no disrespect to Rob Holding, and with William Saliba currently out injured," the former Arsenal midfielder told NetBet.

“You would also still have to find a spot for Mohamed Salah, but you can’t leave Bukayo Saka out and Gabriel Martinelli is playing well so it is an awkward one. But with Gabriel Jesus having recently come back from injury, I would put Salah up front over the Brazilian. You’ve got to get Salah in there somehow – he could play as a false number nine up front with Saka and Martinelli on the wing – as Jesus has only just come back.

“Liverpool don’t get many spaces. You’ve got Aaron Ramsdale in goal, I am happy with Ben White at right-back, he’s a good defender and has done so well this season, and at left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been brilliant. I love Andy Robertson, he’s a good player, but Zinchenko has been one of Arsenal’s best players in recent weeks. I’d certainly rather have White and Zinchenko over Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson

“And in midfield, Thomas Partey has been excellent, and you can’t leave Martin Odegaard out the way he’s been playing. Nobody from Liverpool’s midfield gets in. Partey, Granit Xhaka and Odegaard, as a three, they work so well together and I can’t see how the likes of Jordan Henderson or Fabinho get in the way they are playing.”

So, just Van Dijk and Salah make the combined XI from Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, despite their poor season, Liverpool fans weren't impressed with Parlour's picks - especially the exclusion of Alisson.

