Highlights Wolves have had a difficult start to the season due to a turbulent transfer window and the departure of their previous manager.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, a Wolves defender, has impressed new manager Gary O'Neil and is considered to be like a new signing this season.

Despite previously considering a move to Manchester City, Ait-Nouri has shown significant improvement and potential under O'Neil's guidance.

Wolverhampton Wanderers need to start showing improvements on the pitch, and journalist Dean Jones has named one player who can be 'like a new signing' after explaining to GIVEMESPORT why Gary O'Neil loves him.

The Midlands club endured a difficult campaign last season, and a tricky summer transfer window has made things difficult this term.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Latest

Wolves finished in 13th place in the Premier League last season, which might sound reasonably comfortable, but the Wanderers were only seven points above the relegation zone. This campaign, Wolves have won just once against struggling Everton, losing their other four games in England's top flight. Julen Lopetegui took charge late last year for the remainder of the term, but he left the club just a few days before the new season was set to get underway, after a difficult transfer window caused issues behind the scenes. Wolves' sporting director released a statement on the situation...

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank Julen and his staff for their dedication and hard work during their time at the football club. They were brought in with the primary aim of keeping the club in the Premier League last season, an objective which they achieved with games to spare. While our ambition had been to move into the new season together, it is public knowledge that there were differences of opinion on some key topics, and it was agreed by all parties that it would be best to part ways ahead of the new campaign."

Wolves offloaded the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Nathan Collins, and Raul Jimenez, to name a few, before also losing Matheus Nunes late in the window to Manchester City. The unrest at the club was bound to cause issues, and it appears that O'Neil has struggled to get a tune out of his side. It's no surprise considering the new Wolves boss only had a few days to prepare his team for their opening game, whilst having no pre-season to work on things with his squad.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves could look back with regret on how the situation with Lopetegui unfolded, considering their poor start to the campaign. O'Neil now needs his players to step up on the pitch, and there is one player who has impressed him in training for various reasons.

£10m Wolves star is like a new signing - Dean Jones

Rayan Ait-Nouri signed for Wolves for a fee of around £10m back in 2021, as per The Athletic. The Algerian defender started just nine Premier League games last season, according to FBref, but he's become more of a key player under O'Neil.

Jones has suggested that O'Neil will be really encouraged by how Ait-Nouri has come back into the fold. The journalist adds that the Wolves boss will have been impressed with the work Ait-Nouri is putting in on the training ground, and he's almost like a new signing this campaign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, if I'm honest, I didn't think he'd still be a Wolves player at this stage. But he's come through a difficult period and now seems to be having a revival. I think O'Neil will be really encouraged by the state of mind he's shown to come back from that period. He's now putting in hard work in training and it's reflected on a match day. He's only 22 and it's a fantastic moment for him to grow. O'Neil loves players that listen and improve and this is a prime example of that happening. He seems a completely different prospect to the one that featured under Julen Lopetegui, and in a way, he feels a bit like a new signing now."

Wolves endured one of the worst transfer windows in the Premier League this summer, so O'Neil needs players to step up.

Read More: Ranking Premier League Clubs' Transfer Windows

Was Ait-Nouri close to leaving Wolves?

Despite struggling for game time at Molineux during his tenure, it's understood that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were considering a move to sign Ait-Nouri back in 2022. A move failed to come to fruition, but a departure from Wolves looked more likely during the summer window. Reports in France suggested that Ait-Nouri had agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 side Nice, but again, a deal never got over the line.

Premier League Stats Rayan Ait-Nouri Kyle Walker Joao Cancelo Starts 49 354 92 Goals 3 8 5 Assists (Per 90) 0.06 0.09 0.12 Key Passes (Per 90) 0.79 0.65 1.24 Successful Take-Ons (Per 90) 1.91 0.74 1.97 Stats according to FBref

If you look at what Guardiola likes from a full-back and considering Ait-Nouri is only 22 years old, meaning the Man City manager has plenty of time to develop him, it seems like less of a shock that the Premier League champions had him as one of their targets.