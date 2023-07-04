Chelsea could use Christian Pulisic to try and sign Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, he's looked to target some of the best young players around Europe.

Chelsea transfer news - Rayan Cherki

When bursting onto the scene as a youngster, Cherki was widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in the world.

There's been slow progress for the French midfielder over the last few years, but he started to produce for Lyon last season.

The 19-year-old scored four times and provided six assists in 10 starts for the Ligue 1 side, as per FBref.

Now, Cherki is being targeted by Chelsea, with journalist Simon Phillips claiming that the Blues are exploring the idea of making a move in the summer transfer window.

The Lyon-born youngster could be available for just £43m, according to reports in France.

Chelsea winger Pulisic has been linked with a move away, and according to ESPN, Lyon are keen on signing the USA international.

The 24-year-old is said to be interested in a move to the French club, which could help Chelsea in their pursuit of Cherki.

What has Jones said about Cherki?

Jones has suggested that Cherki fits the profile of player that Chelsea are looking to sign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He’s right on the money when it comes to fitting Chelsea’s profiling and he is a great player, but what makes this one more interesting is that Lyon are open-minded about offers.

"And a plot twist to the Cherki interest now is that Lyon are currently making a play for Christian Pulisic, and their offer was pretty decent for him, so the conversations between the clubs are already open and the relations seem good so far."

Would Cherki be a good signing for Chelsea?

Cherki is one of the most creative and positive young players in football at the moment.

As per FBref, Cherki ranked in the 97th percentile for key passes, 97th for passes into the penalty area, 98th for progressive carries, and 99th for successful take-ons among his positional peers over the last year.

To be producing this level of performance at the age of 19 is really impressive, and there's a good chance he's only going to get better.

With Mason Mount edging closer to a move to Manchester United, Chelsea need to find a creative outlet in their side.