Highlights Rachael Gunn, known as Raygun, received zero points at her Olympic debut, sparking criticism fo the judges from her family.

The judges were accused of overlooking originality and musicality in their scoring metrics for breakdancing.

Gunn's performance, filled with unconventional moves, generated widespread online mockery and criticism.

The family of infamous Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, known as "Raygun", have lambasted the Olympic breakdancing judges after they failed to award the 36-year-old a single point after her performance during Paris 2024.

Gunn, primarily a lecturer in Media and Communications at Macquarie University, became an internet sensation following her three-performance routines in Paris, albeit not for the reasons she would have hoped for, with her routine being on the receiving end of online trolling.

In the wake of that, Gunn's father-in-law, Andrew Free, took to social media to criticise the judges for failing to award his daughter-in-law a single point, accusing the scoring team of not awarding originality and musicality, via Daily Mail.

Musicality and originality are two of the five scoring metrics used by judges during the competition, with the others being technique, execution and vocabulary. Free claimed that the judges failed to score Gunn fairly in two of the sections, claiming that the metrics were not weighted equally as they should be.

Raygun's family criticise judges

Her father-in-law criticised the judges and their scoring metrics

Raygun's routine during her Olympic debut have been subject to a wide range of laughter, criticism and overnight fame in the wake of her point-less Paris trip.

The 36-year-old bemused millions with her breakdancing style, introducing several unconventional moves to little effect, such as the Australian-branded "Kangaroo".

When footage of the academic's Olympic attempts went viral, millions flocked to social media to pass their humour at Gunn's attempts in France, whereas her father-in-law took to it in order to lambast the Parisian judges for their failure to award her a single point.

Across her three performances against the USA, France and Lithuania, Gunn lost by a combined total of 54-0, with her father-in-law criticising the collective judges online for this:

"It was a pretty stacked competition and the judges were clearly looking for a certain style of breaking which is not Rachael's. "Although they are supposed to mark five different aspects with each having the same weighting, in my obviously biased opinion they did not reward originality and musicality so she was up against it. "The main thing is she represented Australia and breaking at the Olympics with courage and dignity."

Related Why Only New Sport at Paris Olympics has Already Been Scrapped for 2028 Breaking is making its Olympic debut in Paris but won't be around in four years' time.

Australian routine panned by media

Raygun deployed several bemusing dance moves in Paris

Despite Gunn's family's enthusiasm for her Olympic performance, the lecturer was overwhelmingly panned for her interesting performance and overwhelmingly Australian uniform.

Her routine included unconventional moves such as kangaroo hopping, slithering around on the floor and even deploying "the sprinkler", a notorious Aussie dance move normally considered to be primarily used by people who cannot dance.

Raygun admitted post-match that she couldn't compete physically with the tricks and talents of her mostly younger opposition:

"What I wanted to do was come out here and do something new and different and creative - that's my strength, my creativity."

NRL Comissioner Megan Davis, of New South Wales, did not share the heartwarming sentiments of her family in an explosive rant against Raygun, via The Australian:

"Getting zero points on purpose in three rounds for an academic study subsidised by the taxpayer both at a university and Olympic level isn't funny and isn't "having a go". This is a totally mainstream media-driven narrative. Cos they see themselves in her. Affluent, comfortable life, educated, not a care in the world, nothing matters really, what fun, what a fun Aussie gal, chortle chortle."

Ami Yuasa went on to win the gold medal in the girl's group, beating Lithuania's Dominika Banevic in the final whilst China's Liu Qingyi picked up the bronze medal.

Breakdancing has been dropped from the Olympic programme for 2028, with no news on its future in 2032 in Brisbane.