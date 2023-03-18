Rayo Vallecano attempted to pull off a 'pass penalty' in their La Liga match against Girona on Saturday afternoon.

What is a 'pass penalty' you ask?

Well, it's a bold move where the taker passes the ball forward with minimal power, allowing a teammate to then run in to the box and beat the opposing goalkeeper.

When the move is executed to perfection, it looks pretty darn good.

Back in 2016, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez did just that during a 6-1 thrashing of Celta Vigo in the Spanish top-flight.

Video: Messi and Suarez's perfect 'pass penalty' vs Celta Vigo

Lovely stuff.

Some will say the penalty routine by the two Barcelona legends was a tad disrespectful, but at the end of the day, football is all about entertainment.

Vallecano's attempt couldn't have gone any worse, though

So, back to Vallecano's attempt against Girona and believe us when we say it falls into the 'epic fail' category.

Towards the end of the first half, when Vallecano were 2-1 ahead thanks to goals from Isi Palazon and Oscar Trejo, the home side had the chance to extend their advantage.

Trejo missed the first penalty attempt, but was allowed to retake after the referee spotted some encroachment.

So Trejo decided to try something different at the second time of asking and brought fellow goalscorer, Palazon, into the game.

But the duo's masterplan went spectacularly wrong...

Video: Vallecano's disastrous 'pass penalty' vs Girona

Wow.

Palazon must've wanted the ground to just swallow him whole after watching his close-range shot sail over the crossbar.

If you're going to try a routine that many believe is 'disrespectful', you better get it right!

The penalty miss proved to be very costly as well, with Girona going on to earn a 2-2 draw thanks to Viktor Tsygankov's 52nd minute strike.

Ouch...