Real Madrid were held to a 3-3 draw in a very eventful game against local rivals Rayo Vallecano. The hosts dominated the first half, but the Champions League holders did well to recover, and were perhaps fortunate to come away with a point.

Vallecano took the lead in the fourth minute when Unai Lopez headed home after great work from Jorge de Frutos. The Spanish winger turned Fran Garcia inside out, before finding his teammate who was unmarked at the back post to head past Thibaut Courtois. In a first half where Madrid weren't at their usual best, Vallecano found themselves two ahead just after the half-hour mark. Garcia gave away a sloppy corner, which Isi Palazon whipped towards the back post. The ball in was fantastic, and fell perfectly onto the head of Abdul Mumin, who headed it back across goal to double his side's advantage.

However, as all great sides do, Madrid found a way back into the game. Federico Valverde fired home a wonderful strike to halve the deficit. The goal, his fourth of the season, was an unbelievable strike, which left Augusto Batalla no chance in the Rayo Vallecano goal. Then, just minutes later, the champions were level. Rodrygo crossed from the left-hand side, and Jude Bellingham flicked home from inside the box. The English midfielder has rediscovered his scoring touch in recent weeks after a slow start to the season, and has now scored in six consecutive La Liga games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham has now scored 30 goals for Real Madrid since joining the club, taking just 62 games to reach the milestone.

Madrid started the second half as they ended the first, with a firm grip on the game. Arda Guler had a goal ruled out for offside before Rodrygo struck to give them the advantage. The Brazilian's left-footed strike took a big deflection, which put it out of the reach of Batalla, and completely turned the game on its head.

However, the game was not over. Florian Lejeune fired an effort towards goal, and forward Isi nipped in to tap the ball home from close range and send the home fans wild. Madrid remain one point behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga, having now played the same number of games.

Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid - Match Statistics Rayo Vallecano Statistics Real Madrid 34 Possession (%) 66 14 Shots 13 5 Shots on Target 6 4 Corners 3 2 Saves 3 4 Yellow Cards 2

Rayo Vallecano Player Ratings

GK: Augusto Batalla - 6

Perhaps unfortunate to concede three times. Didn't make many saves but was unable to do much with the Madrid goals. Made one outstanding stop to deny Vinicus near the end of the match.

RB: Andrei Ratiu - 7/10

Did very well to contain Brahim Diaz and then Vinicius Junior. Defended excellently against some of the world's most dangerous attackers.

CB: Abdul Mumin - 9/10

An excellent defensive display. Gave the Madrid forward line very little, and even popped up with a very well taken goal himself.

CB: Florian Lejeune - 8.5/10

A very strong performnce from the Frenchman. Alongside Mumin, he stopped a lot of Madrid attacks, and did very well to set up the equalising goal.

LB: Pep Chavarria - 7/10

Like the rest of his defence, he defended very well. Put in a lot of tackles to help his side earn a good point.

RM: Jorge de Frutos - 7.5/10

Did excellently for the opening goal, and gave Fran Garcia a torrid evening. Was a threat whenever he went forward.

CM: Unai Lopez - 8.5/10

Excellent display in midfield. Gave his side the lead before putting in a great performance against some very good opponents. Was especially impressive with his passing.

CM: Pathe Ciss - 7/10

Like many of his teammates, Ciss had a much better first half than second. Was assured on the ball but ran out of steam after the break.

LM: Adri Embarba - 6/10

Fairly quiet performance from the Spaniard, who was taken off early in the second half.

ST: Randy Nteka - 6.5/10

Led the line well in the first half, and caused the Real defence a lot of problems. Struggled to get into the game in the second-half before being taken off on the hour mark.

ST: Isi Palazon - 8/10

Took his goal really well, and supported Nteka well at the top of the pitch. A goal and an assist capped a fantastic evening.

SUB: Alvaro Garcia - 6.5/10

Came on and continued the work of the rest of his side. Looked strong in midfield.

SUB: Oscar Valentin - 6.5/10

Did well in his half an hour on the pitch, helping his side earn a great result.

SUB: Sergio Camello - 6/10

Was unable to make much of an impact as Madrid pushed for a winner late in the game.

SUB: Pedro Diaz - 6.5/10

Was secure on the ball and helped his side hold on for a good draw.

SUB: Ivan Baliliu - 6/10

Helped sure up the Vallecano defence and didn't do much wrong in his time on the pitch.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

GK: Thibaut Courtois - 5

Couldn't do much about the Rayo Vallecano goals, and didn't have much to do outside of them.

RB: Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Had a slow start to the game and appeared to be targeted by the Vallecano attacks. Grew into the game and looked better as it went on.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Not at his usual imperious best. Was better in the second half, but the first period was one to forget.

CB: Aurelien Tchouameni - 5.5/10

Like Rudiger, the Frenchman did not have a good first half, and it was clear he was playing out of position.

LB: Fran Garcia - 5/10

A disappointing evening for the left-back who could have done a lot more for both of Rayo Vallecano's first two goals. Was turned inside out for the first and gave away a cheap corner for their second.

CM: Luka Modric - 6.5/10

Looked as good as ever on the ball, but struggled out of possession. Was booked before being replaced in the 71st minute.

CM: Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

A very well taken goal. He's becoming more and more important to Madrid every time he plays. Put in a good midfield performance, once he got into the game.

LM: Brahim Diaz - 6/10

Had a quiet evening on the left-hand side before being taken off for Vinicius Junior. Didn't do enough to cement himself in the lineup for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

CAM: Jude Bellingham - 7.5/10

Continues to step up when needed. Has really found his scoring form once again, and took his goal very well.

RM: Arda Guler - 8/10

Two assists for the Turkish teenager. Looked threatening whenever he had the ball, and caused a lot of problems for the Rayo Vallecano defence.

ST: Rodrygo - 7/10

A goal and an assist for the Brazilian. He has had better performances, but he had some moments of brilliance to ensure Madrid came away with a point.

SUB: Vinicius Junior - 6/10

Was his usual self after coming on. Got booked, wound up the opposition and always looked a threat. Unfortunate not to score.

SUB: Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Unable to help his side find a winner on his return from injury.

SUB: Dani Ceballos - 6/10

Wasn't on the pitch long enough to make a major impact, but looked good on the ball when he had it.

SUB: Endrick - 6.5/10

Worked hard to try and find a winner, but was unable to find a way through.

Man of the Match

Abdul Mumin

The Ghanian defender was immense in a fantastic game at the Vallecas Stadium. Putting his body on the line to ensure the hosts came away with a point, the defender, alongside Florian Lejeune, made it a very difficult evening for Real Madrid.

Popping up with a very well taken header, which at the time gave his side a 2-0 lead, Mumin was very impressive. Rising high above the Madrid defence to head home Isi Palazon's corner, he took the goal like a striker as he sent the home fans wild.