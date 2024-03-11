Highlights RB Leipzig are one of the most successful and controversial clubs in Germany, rising rapidly since their formation in 2009.

The club has consistently competed in the Champions League whilst impressing in the Bundesliga with young talents such as Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku.

RB Leipzig's transfer strategy has led to them identifying high potential players before selling them on for big profits.

Red Bull Leipzig are one of the most controversial teams in Germany since their formation in 2009. They are regularly described as 'the most hated club in the country', with opposition fans consistently making remarks towards the country situated in the east. Formed for the start of the 2009/2010 season, owners Red Bull always had major plans to succeed — and they've done exactly that.

The club are now regularly competing in the Champions League, battling against Europe's best, whilst they can send fear into the eyes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga campaign. Over the years, they have had the honour of producing some of the world's best talent. As one of the best clubs in the world in the transfer window, competitors have looked towards RB Leipzig for advice.

It's now a surprise if RB Leipzig don't qualify for the Champions League, yet that never used to be the case, with the club's only recent formation and rapid growth a testament to their incredible work behind-the-scenes.

Formation and early years

RB Leipzig were officially formed on the 19th May 2009. Red Bull always wanted to take over a football club and SSV Markranstadt - in the fifth tier of German football - situated just to the west of the city of Leipzig, represented an ideal opportunity for its entrance. A new club was formed from their shadow, named RasenBallsport Leipzig, yet - in order for it to be ratified - it was agreed that they had to incorporate Markranstadt's first team, reserves, oldest youth team and their senior selection.

Leipzig's first official fixture was in the first round of the Saxony Cup against VfK Blau-Weiß Leipzig on 31st July 2009, which they won 5-0. It kick-started a season of success for the newly-formed club, as Tino Vogel guided them to promotion to the Regionalliga (the fourth tier of football).

RB Leipzig spent three seasons in the Regionalliga from 2010 to 2013 before they moved from their 5,500-seater stadium to the new 44,000-capacity Red Bull Arena - which they still play in - and brought in several high-profile players. Even though they won the Saxony Cup in the 2010/2011 season, they finished fourth in the table. The following season saw them finish third, before they eventually secured promotion in the 2012/2013 season, finishing top on 72 points. Ralf Rangnick's guidance helped them to succeed.

Promotion to the Bundesliga

Once RB Leipzig, it didn't take long for them to quickly gain momentum. They spent just one season in the 3. Bundesliga, gaining promotion in the 2013/2014 season. Joshua Kimmich and Yussuf Poulsen were among a group of young, promising players signed for the season, which saw them finish on 79 points in second place. Following this, their first season in the 2. Bundesliga saw them finish in fifth place with Rangnick at the helm.

However, he took a step back midway through the first season, allowing Achim Beierlorzer to take over. During the summer of 2015, RB Leipzig signed the likes of Willi Orban and Marcel Halstenberg, helping them finish second in the table on 67 points. It was enough for promotion — and the club had gone from the fifth tier of football to the Bundesliga in seven seasons.

Success in the Bundesliga

Most clubs that secure promotion to the top tier of a country take time to adapt. It's the most competitive league in each country for a reason, but RB Leipzig decided to go against that logic. Remarkably, in their first-ever Bundesliga season, they finished second behind Bayern Munich. At the start of the season, Rangnick made Ralph Hasenhuttl manager, allowing himself to focus on his role as a director of football. He signed Timo Werner and Naby Keita, both future legends, helping RB Leipzig go on a 13-match unbeaten run. They were even top of the table for three matchdays, but - eventually - Bayern Munich pulled away. Despite this, it saw them qualify for the Champions League at the first time of asking.

Since then, RB Leipzig have been one of the most consistent clubs in the country. They haven't finished lower than sixth, seeing them qualify for the Champions League in every season bar one. Timo Werner went down in the club's history as one of their greatest players, alongside the likes of Yussuf Poulsen and Christopher Nkunku.

RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga Season Position Points Top Goal-scorer in All Competitions 2016/2017 2nd 67 Timo Werner (21) 2017/2018 6th 53 Timo Werner (21) 2018/2019 3rd 66 Timo Werner (19) 2019/2020 3rd 66 Timo Werner (34) 2020/2021 2nd 65 Yussuf Poulsen (11) 2021/2022 4th 58 Christopher Nkunku (35) 2022/2023 3rd 66 Christopher Nkunku (23)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: RB Leipzig have averaged 64.4 points per season since being promoted to the Bundesliga.

Alongside their success in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig have also won the DFB-Pokal twice. They finished as runners-up in 2019 and 2021, losing to Bayern Munich 3-0 and Dortmund 4-1 respectively. However, in 2022, they finally won their first major trophy. Domenico Tedesco's side beat Freiburg 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Berlin. Nkunku scored a crucial equaliser in the 76th minute to send it to penalties. Yet, one of the youngest clubs in the world didn't stop there. They then retained the competition by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 the next season. It showcased how RB Leipzig were there to compete.

Adventures in the Champions League

RB Leipzig's success in Europe has not been as successful as their time in domestic competitions. In their first season, they were knocked out of the group stage disappointingly by Porto and Besiktas before losing to Marseille in the quarter-finals. That foreshadowed the majority of their European seasons, with only the 2020 Champions League and 2022 Europa League acting as anomalies.

In 2020, RB Leipzig reached the Champions League semi-finals, beating Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid in the knockout stages. They were eventually knocked out by PSG over just one leg due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, in 2022, they were stunned by Rangers in the Europa League semi-finals, despite going in as favourites. It blew their best chance of European success.

RB Leipzig's Champions League History Season Stage Knocked Out In Team Knocked Out By 2017/2018 Champions League group stage Europa League quarter-finals Marseille 2018/2019 Europa League group stage Celtic, Red Bull Salzburg 2019/2020 Champions League semi-finals PSG 2020/2021 Champions League round of 16 Liverpool 2021/2022 Champions League group stage Europa League semi-finals Rangers 2022/2023 Champions League quarter-finals Man City

RB Leipzig's Best Signings

Close

RB Leipzig have a record of signing players for cheap and then selling them for record profits. Their connection with RB Salzburg has proved particularly useful - and controversial - over the years. The signings of Dayot Upemacano, Naby Keita and Dominik Szoboszlai epitomised this, whilst the club's ability to unearth talent, such as Werner and Emil Forsberg, symbolised why Leipzig so quickly gained promotion from the fifth-tier of German football to the Bundesliga. They were smart with their finances throughout the leagues. A huge part of this was due to Rangnick, who acted as the club's director of football for several seasons. He is widely regarded as one of the best sporting directors in the world.

RB Leipzig's Record Signings Name Signed From Season Fee (£) Lois Openda Lens 2023/2024 32m Josko Gvardiol Dinamo Zagreb 2021/2022 30.5m Dominik Szoboszlai RB Salzburg 2020/2021 30m Castello Lukeba Lyon 2023/2024 25m Naby Keita RB Salzburg 2016/2017 25m

RB Leipzig's Managers

Close

Finally, RB Leipzig have had six permanent managers since their promotion to the Bundesliga. It started with Ralph Hasenhuttl, who helped the club finish second in their first season in the top tier. However, eventually, Rangnick wanted to manage himself, taking charge of the club for just one season. However, the club's most famous manager is Julian Nagelsmann. He became one of the most in-demand managers in the world for his aggressive and entertaining five-at-the-back system he deployed whilst manager.

It helped them reach the Champions League semi-finals before he eventually moved to rivals Bayern Munich. Current manager Marco Rose has the best win percentage of any manager in the Bundesliga, showcased as they won the DFB-Pokal under his leadership.

Every RB Leipzig Manager in the Bundesliga Period Manager Matches Played Win % July 2016 - July 2018 Ralph Hasenhüttl 68 51.47 July 2018 - July 2019 Ralf Rangnick 34 55.88 July 2019 - June 2021 Julian Nagelsmann 68 54.41 July 2021 - December 2021 Jesse Marsch 14 35.71 December 2021 - September 2022 Domenico Tedesco 25 52.00 September 2022 - present Marco Rose 53 60.38 Stats correct as of 5/3/24

Stats via Transfermarkt and BDFutbol