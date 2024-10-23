RB Leipzig and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Champions League on Wednesday night as Arne Slot's side look to continue their perfect start to the campaign. It's not been an ideal start for Leipzig who are yet to get a point on the board in the competition, losing to Juventus and Atletico Madrid. Liverpool have defeated Bologna and AC Milan with Slot enjoying an impressive start to life at Anfield.

Leipzig will be desperate to get their first points in the Champions League, with the German club being fairly unlucky in their opening two fixtures. It's been a solid start in the Bundesliga for Marco Rose's side this season as they sit on the same points as league leaders Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig Team News

Openda picks up knock

During Leipzig's victory over Mainz in the Bundesliga at the weekend, striker Lois Openda and Amadou Haidara both picked up knocks, but they should be available to face the Reds on Wednesday. Rose has multiple longer-term injury problems to deal with, as the likes of Xaver Schlager, David Raum, Nicolas Seiwald, and Assan Ouedraogo are all currently on the treatment table.

Rose will be hoping to see Openda shake off his knock ahead of the Liverpool clash, with the Belgian attacker enjoying an impressive start to the campaign. The 24-year-old has provided seven goals and assists combined in nine games in all competitions.

After the victory over Mainz, RB Leipzig posted an official injury update on their website. The club have confirmed that Kevin Kamp has returned to full fitness after he replaced Haidara in the second half. Ouedraogo has been partially integrated into first-team training as he continues his recovery.

Raum will be missing for 'some time' after undergoing successful surgery on his ankle, while Schlager is in rehabilitation and making good progress. Seiwald will be missing until 'further notice'.

RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Openda, Sesko, Simons attack

The attacking trio of Benjamin Sesko, Xavi Simons, and Openda has been a key part of Leipzig's success domestically this season. Although they've struggled in the Champions League, the attacking trio will hopefully eventually click and Rose's side can start to deliver on the biggest stage.

RB Leipzig Predicted XI: Gulacsi; Orban, Klostermann, Lukeba; Geertruida, Haidara, Vermeeren, Nusa; Simons; Sesko, Openda

RB Leipzig Predicted Substitutes: Zingerle (GK), Vandevoordt (GK), Bitshiabu (DEF), Henrichs (MID), Elmas (MID), Baumgartner (MID), Kampl (MID), Seiwald (MID), Silva (FWD), Poulsen (FWD).

Liverpool Team News

Jota doesn't train

Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott will miss the trip to Germany to face Leipzig as expected, but Slot could have some fresh injury problems to deal with. According to journalist David Lynch, Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, and Federico Chiesa weren't involved in training on Tuesday.

Jota was involved in a collision with Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo during their clash in the Premier League at the weekend, with the Portuguese forward substituted in the first half. Darwin Nunez entered the fray for the Merseyside outfit with Jota unable to continue.

"Connor Bradley didn't make the trip, Harvey Elliott didn't make it. Federico Chiesa didn't make it and Alisson didn't make it. It means that we have a few issues at the moment. "He [Jota] got a knock like we all saw. That hurt him enough that he couldn't continue and he couldn't come with us. It's difficult to judge at this moment how long it's going to take. It's bruised, so we have to see how long it's going to take."

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI

Nunez to start

With Jota unavailable for Liverpool, Slot has a decision to make in attack. Chiesa missed training on Tuesday, leaving Slot with limited options to choose from, but Nunez could be given the nod after coming off the bench against Chelsea.

Dominik Szoboszlai, who earns £120k-a-week at Anfield, has endured an inconsistent start to the campaign, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him dropped from the starting XI. Alexis Mac Allister was on the bench against Chelsea after coming back late from the international break and may work his way back into the starting XI.

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Diaz, Nunez, Salah.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Jaros (GK), Quansah (DEF), Tsimikas (DEF), Gomez (DEF), Endo (MID), Szoboszlai (MID), Nyoni (MID), Morton (MID), Gakpo (FWD).