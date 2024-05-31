Highlights Derrick Henry has a solid opportunity to produce during the playoff stretch of the fantasy football season.

Rhamondre Stevenson has a great matchup against the Cardinals in the first round of the fantasy playoffs.

Bijan Robinson could be in for a quality campaign with Zac Robinson as OC, and his playoff stretch will be wonderful for fantasy owners.

The excitement of the offseason has passed us, and now football fans are sitting in anticipation before kickoff brings the NFL back to our televisions. Before the games begin, though, many are waiting for a few more teams to find out what players will be on their roster. Not the NFL, of course, but the fantasy football squads where each fan gets their own hat in the GMing ring.

You've decided on guys you like, you've perused lineups, but a good team means nothing without the hardware to set you up for success in the end. The playoff slate can be unkind to many. Whether it's watching the Goliath of the league tumble, or seeing the sub-500 team go on a Cinderella run, the postseason of fantasy football is certain to bring stress.

However, with a bit of foresight, navigating the final push can be a bit easier. Here are some backs who have the friendliest final weeks of the 2024 regular season, and could help you finish the job in your leagues this time around.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Week 15: @ NYG | Week 16: vs PIT | Week 17: @ HOU

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 was a disappointing campaign for Derrick Henry. The star running back wasn't able to overcome the shortage of talent in front of him on the offensive line, and the back himself appeared to look less explosive with the ball in his hands.

However, 'King Henry' still has confidence around the league, and joined the Baltimore Ravens this offseason to help the offense take another step forward. Can the fresh start help him reclaim the throne?

Derrick Henry's Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 New York Giants 132.4 29th 16 Pittsburgh Steelers 118.6 21st 17 Houston Texans 101.5 8th

Baltimore will hit the road in Week 15 as they travel to the meadowlands to face the New York Giants. Wink Martindale is out as defensive coordinator while Shane Bowen is in, but Henry's size attacking this defensive line could play to the favor of the Ravens.

With the departures of Adoree Jackson and Xavier McKinney, the Giants' secondary will be young, and need extra bodies. As a result, Henry will get light boxes, and should be able to bully the trenches because of it.

In Week 16, the Ravens go against the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Saturday Football showdown between two AFC North foes. The team was swept by Pittsburgh in 2023 despite having a stellar campaign overall, so they'll be looking for revenge.

A big part of that will be trying to utilize their star back. Even if Henry isn't as effective as he once was, his size and power will wear down the opposition. Against a Steelers team that is still working to improve their depth, getting a 247-pounder going could be the perfect way to attack any late-season fatigue affecting the roster.

For a long time, Henry was the source of nightmares for Houston Texans fans. The back had four 200+ yard performances in four of five games they met between 2019 and 2022. In 2023, the team shut down the Titans' veteran as he ran for a combined 51 yards between two contests.

Now with a new team behind a better offensive line, the 30-year-old may be out for revenge. When better for Henry to dominate his old rival than in Week 17 on Christmas Day to secure your crown? The stars are aligning. You shouldn't ignore it.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Week 15: @ ARZ | Week 16: @ BUF | Week 17: vs LAC

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots 2023 campaign was nothing short of a disaster, and Rhamondre Stevenson was a victim of that. Now with Alex Van Pelt in town as the offensive coordinator and plenty of new additions, the team is hoping to improve, and the fourth-year back will be a big part in doing so.

Late in the year, if the team has found its groove, then Stevenson could be in line for a great opportunity to dominate the final few weeks of the fantasy schedule.

Rhamondre Stevenson's Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 Arizona Cardinals 143.2 32nd 16 Buffalo Bills 112.2 15th 17 Los Angeles Chargers 113.2 17th

Stevenson owners will be thrilled to see his first-round matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the team with the league-worst run defense last season. While the team added Darius Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, there are still plenty of issues in the front seven that likely helps this team make the next jump. Especially if this Patriots' offense is starting Drake Maye and looking good, then the Patriots ground attack should be in for a big day.

Things get a little more difficult after that, as the Patriots are on the road against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. The Bills are a team that will look to win games on the ground this year, which likely means they have closer games than people expect.

If they get in a grudge match against a scrappy New England defense, then Jerod Mayo will want to be disciplined on offense. That will lead to a lot of touches for the 26-year-old ball carrier who has recorded five catches or more in his last three games against the Bills.

Finally, the Patriots will play host to the Los Angeles Chargers for the Fantasy Championship. While the Chargers had an average run defense last season and a better coaching staff coming in, the team really is disappointing on the defensive interior.

The current starting group is currently listed as Poona Ford, Morgan Fox, and Otito Ogbonnia. While the edge rushing room and linebacker group is solid, that lacking interior may lead to some nice production for a bigger back like Stevenson.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Week 15: vs KC | Week 16: @ CIN | Week 17: vs MIA

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Waiting for Nick Chubb to get fully healthy may be tough, especially as the Cleveland Browns additions to their running back room this offseason show red flags. However, if you can get the 28-year-old back into your lineup for the postseason, it could be a league-winning move.

Nick Chubb's Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 Kansas City Chiefs 113.0 16th 16 Cincinnati Bengals 126.2 26th 17 Miami Dolphins 99.8 7th

The back will have a tough first round, as the Kansas City Chiefs have a solid run defense, but Cleveland gets them right before they start their 10-day stretch of three games, which could mean they emphasize preservation, and keep a heavy rotation without trying to overwork their key defensive pieces in the front seven.

This game is also going to be one where the Browns try to run out the game, because keeping the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hand gives them their best shot of victory.

In Week 16, Chubb then gets a great opportunity, facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals. While the team has a solid defense, their run defense has been the Achilles heel of the unit. Last season, the team was seventh in rushing yards allowed per game.

In a late-season divisional contest, Cleveland will come in with plenty of intensity. On the flip side, Cincinnati will be playing their third game in 10 days, and are bound to be fatigued. That's something for you to capitalize on, and get a big game to set you up to reach the championship.

To wrap things up, the Browns will be at home against the Miami Dolphins. On defense, the team was forced to part ways with plenty of key pieces, including Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis on the defensive line.

The unit is bound to have its issues, especially when they will likely be outmatched by a strong offensive line like Cleveland's. With the game expected to be on Sunday Night, it's a great opportunity for you to watch as your running back potentially seals the deal and brings you home the hardware.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15: vs PIT | Week 16: @ WAS | Week 17: vs DAL

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Zigging when everyone zags, the Philadelphia Eagles made a splash signing this offseason to bring in Saquon Barkley on a three-year, $37.75 million deal to help provide the offense with another element of attack. Barkley spent the first five years of his career as a key playmaker with the New York Giants. Now in a better offense, he could be a great grab for your fantasy league.

Saquon Barkley's Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 Pittsburgh Steelers 118.6 21st 16 Washington Commanders 126.8 27th 17 Dallas Cowboys 114.1 18th

To begin the playoff slate, Barkley will participate in the battle for Pennsylvania as the Eagles take on Pittsburgh. The addition of Patrick Queen will help as they have a better second-line of defense, but the team was still ranked 21st in yards allowed per game.

With Philadelphia scoring the third-best run blocking grade per PFF last season, they should be able to exploit that issue for opportunities on the ground.

Things open up further after that, as the Eagles then hit the road for the division rival Washington Commanders. Against Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles averaged 108.5 yards rushing.

While that total may be split up by other backs getting carries, Barkley looks poised to have the lead role, and the offense should be in better rhythm to beat up on this Commanders' front seven.

In Week 17, the Eagles then have a highly anticipated game against the Cowboys. While Mike Zimmer has taken over this defense, the unit is still working to get the personnel to his liking, so 2024 could be a retooling year against the run.

The Cowboys ranked 18th in the NFL last season, but with the Eagles' offensive roster talent, it's worth betting on them to give their star back easier opportunities to produce.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Week 15: @ LVR | Week 16: vs NYG | Week 17: @ WAS

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Many fantasy owners were high on Bijan Robinson last season as he arrived to the Atlanta Falcons, but the RB shared the backfield and was a bit inconsistent week-to-week, that eventually led to him having an overall disappointing 2023 campaign.

However, the hiring of Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator has reignited the hype train, and if Robinson can take on a bellcow role, he could be the top overall running back in all formats.

Bijan Robinson's Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 Las Vegas Raiders 118.5 20th 16 New York Giants 132.4 29th 17 Washington Commanders 126.8 27th

Robinson starts the playoff stretch with a difficult matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the team ranked 20th last season, the run defense under Antonio Pierce took a massive step forward, and the signing of Wilkins should only help strengthen that production.

Still, the Raiders were oddly worse when on the road last year, so Atlanta getting this game at home could help their ground game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 defense gave up an average of 143.1 yards rushing on the road while only allowing 96.7 yards rushing to opponents when at home.

After the first round, the schedule starts to get much more favorable for the 2023 first round back. He'll first square off against the Giants, who have a new defensive coordinator, but likely won't have the secondary talent to fill the box. So, against a team as strong at the line as Atlanta, they should be able to generate easy opportunities for big carries.

Then, to wrap things up for the fantasy schedule, the Falcons head to Washington to match up against the Commanders. Last season, the Commanders allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game. This season, the team is bringing in Dan Quinn, a defensive-minded coach who generally plays light in the box.

For a physical runner like Robinson, he should be able to churn out yardage all game, and bring you home the W.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.