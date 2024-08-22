Highlights Alabama excels at producing NFL running backs with different skill sets, highlighted by various Pro Bowl talents, such as Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have sent several strong running backs to the NFL in recent years, including Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb.

Penn State boasts a pair of Pro Bowl backs in Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders.

To some, the game of football has abandoned its roots. A sport that was once defined by highly skilled rushers has fallen in love with the aerial attack, leading to some college and NFL teams neglecting the run game. The running back position will always hold some importance, but it’s safe to say its value has diminished in recent years.

While teams prefer to play through the quarterback, there are times when that isn’t a viable option. Elite quarterback play can be difficult to find, and teams that are without one must adapt. This can especially be seen in the college game. With 134 FBS programs, there is a noticeable disparity in the supply and demand of premier quarterback talent.

Securing a strong running game provides a team with a solid base and can be viewed as a more sustainable source of offense. Many respected programs have taken note of this and have made a conscious effort to keep the running backs highly involved in their offense.

Still, not every running back’s game translates to the NFL. Some are highly reliant on scheme and offensive line play, making them less valuable outside their college ecosystem. These schools have delivered the best of both worlds, developing running backs that are built for both the college and professional game.

Here's a look at the five best RBUs in the game today.

1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama is comfortably the best at producing modern running back talent

The Alabama Crimson Tide could really be considered NFLU. The program churns out NFL players, and high-level ones at that, continually to the point that many have become desensitized to the school's greatness. The Tide enjoy multi-score leads in most of their games, leading to run-heavy approaches in the second half of games.

These opportunities, coupled with elite offensive line play, have made Alabama an enticing destination for highly recruited running backs. Heisman Trophy Winner and longtime Tennessee Titans back Derrick Henry , who's now with the Baltimore Ravens , is one of the best rushers of this generation and arguably already has a Hall of Fame case.

Additionally, Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers , Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers , and Detroit Lions standout Jahmyr Gibbs have all made the Pro Bowl.

Not only has Alabama developed numerous running backs, but the program has done so while working with various archetypes. Henry is a pure power runner, whereas Jacobs is more balanced, and Gibbs is an explosive back oozing with big-play ability. When it comes to making NFL running backs, no one does it better than the Tide.

2 Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have several notable starters in the NFL

There was a point in time when the Georgia Bulldogs had a compelling case for being the top-ranked RBU ahead of Alabama. Unfortunately, injuries plagued Todd Gurley after multiple standout seasons with the Los Angeles Rams , and Sony Michel’s career quickly fizzled out after being selected in the first round by the New England Patriots .

Nick Chubb , however, is still an elite back and will look to return to All-Pro form this season with the Cleveland Browns .

James Cook had a surprise breakthrough in 2023 with the Buffalo Bills , going from 507 rushing yards as a rookie to 1,122 in 2023. D'Andre Swift signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason after surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles .

Three 1,000-yard rushers, including one who is arguably in the top three for his position, make Georgia worth mentioning in any running back conversation.

3 Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State currently has two Pro Bowl backs

As of today, the Penn State Nittany Lions only have two running backs in the NFL, but both have made the Pro Bowl and flourished as featured backs. Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after six seasons and two Pro Bowls with the New York Giants .

When fully healthy, Barkley is among the best backs in the league and can spearhead a productive offense. Miles Sanders was the lead back for Philadelphia during its Super Bowl run during the 2022 season before signing with the Carolina Panthers .

It is worth noting that Sanders’ performance took a hit when he was no longer running behind an elite offensive line and was benched during last season. Barkley’s name carries enough weight to keep Penn State in the top five, but as injuries start to take their toll, pressure is mounting on Sanders and future Nittany Lion alums to pick up the slack.

4 Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones are starting to establish a pedigree

The Iowa State Cyclones serve as a departure from the blue blood and traditional powers that fill the rest of this list. David Montgomery began his career with the Bears before migrating to the Lions. Montgomery is a strong all-around back who runs hard and is an underrated pass catcher.

Breece Hall had his rookie campaign cut short in 2022 with knee issues but has shown enough flashes with the New York Jets that it’s hard not to bet on his upside. The combination of power, speed, and receiving ability will make him a valuable contributor for 2024 and behind.

At the bare minimum, the Cyclones have a claim to two quality starters, but there is a real possibility that Hall becomes a star in the coming years, which would only improve the school's standing.

5 Texas Longhorns

Texas has the potential to rise on this list in the coming years

The Texans Longhorns’ running back pedigree goes back decades. Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams, and Jamaal Charles are just a few of the Longhorn legends to thrive in the NFL.

More recently, Texas has produced Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Bears backup Roschon Johnson , and Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks .

Veteran D’Onta Foreman signed with Cleveland this offseason and is expected to work as a backup. Robinson appears to be the most promising of the bunch, going in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft. With a more consistent role in the offense, he can be expected to enter top running back discussions very soon.

Brooks is another compelling talent but is coming off an ACL injury and may not return to full strength until 2025. Johnson is a physical runner who can break tackles with the best of them. However, he is in a crowded Chicago backfield that just added Swift in free agency.

Right now, the production of these backs isn’t indicative of their talent. However, Robinson and Brooks can change that in due time.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.